Forward Madison FC, 'a club that aims high,' gets a big chance against MLS team in U.S. Open Cup

There are movies that have many of the same elements that Forward Madison FC players are walking into on Wednesday night.

The small club welcomes a major-league opponent to its cozy stadium. The chances for a win are slim, but there's hope to stay in the game and earn some respect for its side.

Forward Madison is in the underdog role Wednesday when it hosts a U.S. Open Cup third-round game against Minnesota United FC of Major League Soccer at Breese Stevens Field.

It'll be the first time the third-division Flamingos play a competitive game against an MLS team in four seasons of existence. The team has tried to present itself as bigger than a minor-league entity since its debut and now it has the chance to show it.

"They say the magic of the Cup for a reason," captain Mitch Osmond said. "You have upsets in every cup competition. It's one of those opportunities where you have David and Goliath situations, and hopefully we can slay the giant (Wednesday)."

Forward Madison has started the season with draws in its first three USL League One matches under first-year coach Matt Glaeser. But it earned a third-round spot in the U.S. Open Cup with a 3-0 victory against Cleveland SC of the semi-pro National Premier Soccer League at Breese on April 6.

The draw put FMFC up against Minnesota, a team with which it once held a player development relationship. And it set that game not at the Loons' 19,600-seat Allianz Field but at the Flamingos' 5,000-capacity venue.

"It's a big thing for Forward Madison to showcase Madison, our fans and our team on a much bigger stage," FMFC co-owner and COO Conor Caloia said.

The contest gives Glaeser an early chance to show his new-look team in front of a wider audience. Players said the roster he assembled is better than a third-division side but it'll be tested against top-tier competition.

"We're a club that aims high, so that's a great thing and it's exciting for the players and the staff to be a part of it," Glaeser said.

The U.S. Open Cup dates to 1913 as the competition between all American teams, pro and amateur. The 2022 edition has a record 103 entries; the 25 U.S.-based MLS sides join in the third and fourth rounds and they have combined to win the last 20 tournaments.

Like with the English FA Cup, part of the charm is the chance for amateurs or lower-division pros to play against the best in the country. That's what Forward Madison has in front of it, though Minnesota United likely won't put its "A" roster on the pitch Wednesday.

The teams have a brief history. Minnesota United won a friendly 2-1 in front of a record announced crowd of 4,821 at Breese in 2019. FMFC and Minnesota United had a player loan and scouting agreement in 2019, the Flamingos' first year, and Minnesota's starting goalkeeper and goal-scorer that night, Dayne St. Clair and Mason Toye, respectively, had been occasional Madison contributors.

"It was a great night but that was a friendly match," Caloia said. "This is the U.S. Open Cup, the biggest tournament in U.S. soccer, and we're hosting a competitive match."

Today, Toye is on a long-term deal with MLS' CF Montreal and St. Clair is Minnesota's first-team goalkeeper and unlikely to play Wednesday. It's shaping up to be a Loons lineup of first-team players who haven't played many minutes and second-team fill-ins. Minnesota played Colorado last Saturday and has a game against Chicago set for this Saturday.

"Either way, it's a tough opponent for us," Glaeser said. "Even the guys that are fringe Major League Soccer players are high-level players. We're expecting a difficult game and we know that they're going to try to get after us early. So we might have to be prepared to weather the storm a little bit and try to be annoying and stick around for a bit."

Forward Madison is looking to recapture some of the magic that delivered an upset in the 2019 tournament. It knocked off El Paso Locomotive FC out of the second-division USL Championship 3-0 on the road in the second round.

The journey ended in the next round with a road loss against Saint Louis FC, another team one division up. The U.S. Open Cup competitions were called off in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

"We're a 16 seed. This is March Madness, right?" said defender Eric Leonard, who was with the team in 2019. "Any team can win this."

Forward Madison may need a Hollywood finish to advance in the tournament but it's not backing down.

"We're not intimidated," Osmond said. "We're not scared. And if they don't come 100%, they're going to have a real problem."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.