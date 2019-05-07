MILWAUKEE — Brandon Eaton and Jiro Barriga Toyama scored first-half goals as Forward Madison FC advanced to the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee Bavarian SC on Tuesday at Uihlein Soccer Park.
Brian Sylvestre made two saves for the shutout. Forward Madison advanced to face USL Championship team El Paso Locomotive on the road on May 14 in the competition for all levels of American soccer.
Eaton gave the Flamingos the lead in the ninth minute and Toyama doubled the advantage in the 36th. Forward Madison stretched its unbeaten streak in all competitions to four games (3-0-1).
First half: FM — Eaton (Bement), 9:00; Toyama (Smart), 36:00.
Saves: FM (Sylvestre) 2, MB (Rey) 6.
Possession: FM .560, MB .440. Shots-on goal: FM 14-8, MB 8-2. Corner kicks: FM 6, MB 3. Fouls: FM 18, MB 13. Offsides: FM 0, MB 0.
Yellow cards: Lorenz, MB, 46:00; Zamani, MB, 55:00; Nganzi, FM, 77:00.
Lineups
Forward Madison — Brian Sylvestre; Carl Schneider, Shaun Russell, Connor Tobin (Eric Leonard 72:00), Christian Diaz; Brandon Eaton, Ally Nganzi (Jeff Michaud 80:00), J.C. Banks; Jiro Barriga Toyama, Brian Bement (Zaire Bartley 85:00), Don Smart.
Milwaukee Bavarian — Agustín Rey; Jacob Streicher, Alex Masbruch, Nicholas Marshall, Dogara Zamani; Bret Dietz, Tighe Dombrowski (Dejesus Herrera 85:00), Scott Lorenz (Aleksander Prpa 79:00); Brody Kraussel (Francesco Saporito 60:00), Logan Andryk, Braden Andryk.