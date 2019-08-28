Befitting a pairing of the two best defensive teams in USL League One, the first two games this season between Forward Madison FC and Greenville Triumph SC ended in scoreless draws.
Not so on Wednesday, and Flamingos captain Connor Tobin saw the goal that led his team to another tough home loss as completely preventable.
Christopher Bermudez's 42nd-minute goal stood up in Greenville's 1-0 victory in front of an announced crowd of 4,663 at Breese Stevens Field, a season high in league play for Forward Madison.
The Flamingos, who entered the game in third place but only one point ahead of sixth-place Greenville, saw their opponents leapfrog them in the standings. The top four teams make the playoffs in October.
A fourth loss in 12 home games was costly for Forward Madison, which has five regular-season league games remaining.
"We keep talking in the locker room that we've got to respond to adversity," said Tobin, a defender. "We're at a point of our season where it's do or die, so we'll see what guys are made of."
Bermudez broke the scoreless duel three minutes before halftime after Greenville went forward quickly with a throw-in that caught Forward Madison off guard.
Aaron Walker slotted the ball diagonally through the defense and into the penalty area to Bermudez, who bent a left-footed strike just inside the left post.
It was Bermudez's first league goal of the season. Neither team scored in a snowy Forward Madison home opener on April 27, nor in a game in South Carolina less than two weeks ago.
"On the restart, they just had more desire to get down the field," Tobin said. "We're on the jog. If you watch our midfield, we're not back quick enough. And that's on the group.
He connected in the 74th minute, sending Forward Madison FC to a 1-0 victory over the Richmond Kickers propelling the Flamingos into a tie for third place in the USL League One standings.
"We keep talking about, we've got to compete for 90-plus minutes. We can't take plays off. And that was a play where the ball goes out of bounds and they killed us."
Forward Madison (8-8-5) earned a much-needed point and with seven games remaining in the regular season remained in sixth place with 29 points — two points out of fourth place. Greenville (8-6-6) is in fifth with 30 points. The top four teams earn playoff spots.
The Flamingos (9-9-5) came close to equalizing within two minutes.
Greenville goalkeeper Dallas Jaye palmed away a Christian Díaz strike right into the path of Josiel Núñez, whose rebound shot was rejected at the goal line by defender Tyler Polak.
Greenville (9-6-7) extended its league lead with its 12th shutout of the season despite the Flamingos owning 61% of possession and taking 15 shots to Greenville's nine.
Coach John Harkes' team has allowed only 14 goals in 22 games, the lowest in the league by 10.