FRISCO, Texas — Early defensive struggles cost Forward Madison FC in a 3-1 loss Wednesday to North Texas SC in a USL League One game.
Ronaldo Damus and David Rodriguez scored in the opening seven minutes as North Texas found openings through the Flamingos' back line.
After going five games without a loss — two of them victories in the U.S. Open Cup — Forward Madison (2-3-3) has dropped two games in a row.
Don Smart scored in the 15th minute for Forward Madison, but first-place North Texas (6-0-1) regained a two-goal lead through a Jorge Almaguer second-half strike.
North Texas had 57% of the possession and scored on three of its four shots on Forward Madison goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre.
Forward Madison FC 1 0 — 1
North Texas SC 2 1 — 3
First half: NT — Damus (Pepi), 3:00; D. Rodriguez (A. Rodriguez), 7:00. FM — Smart (Toyama), 15:00.
Second half: NT — Almaguer (A. Rodriguez), 70:00.
Saves: FM (Sylvestre) 1, NT (Avilez) 3.
Possession: FM .430, NT .570. Shots-on goal: FM 13-4, NT 18-4. Corner kicks: FM 3, NT 1. Fouls: FM 16, NT 21. Offsides: FM 4, NT 4.
Yellow cards: Sylvestre, FM, 10:00; Bissainthe, NT, 27:00; Paulo Júnior, FM, 42:00; Bement, FM, 68:00; Hinojosa, NT, 84:00; Rayo, NT, 87:00. Att. — 1,103.
Lineups
Forward Madison — Brian Sylvestre; Carl Schneider (Brian Bement 65:00), Shaun Russell, Connor Tobin (Eric Leonard 46:00), Christian Díaz; Josiel Núñez, JC Banks, Brandon Eaton; Jiro Barriga Toyama, Paulo Júnior, Don Smart (Zaire Bartley 72:00).
North Texas — Carlos Avilez; Jorge Almaguer, Cesar Murillo, Alfusaine Jatta, Kevin Bonilla; Tanner Tessmann, Bicou Bissainthe (Julian Hinojosa 59:00), Arturo Rodriguez (Johan Gomez 81:00), David Rodriguez (Gibran Rayo 73:00), Ronaldo Damus; Ricardo Pepi.