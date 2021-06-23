Early 2-goal lead doesn't hold up as Forward Madison FC's winless drought reaches 5

After five games against Greenville Triumph SC without scoring a goal, Forward Madison FC finally found a breakthrough Wednesday.
Two goals in the first 15 minutes still wasn't enough for a victory as the Flamingos' winless streak stretched to five games.
Aaron Molloy's first two scores for Forward Madison were canceled out by Greenville in a 2-2 draw in South Carolina.
FMFC (3-2-4) has slumped since falling to Union Omaha at home on June 6 when a victory would have sent it to first place. That result ended an unbeaten start to the season at five games; the Flamingos haven't won since May 29.
Greenville's Marios Lomis scored from the penalty spot in the 68th minute to complete a two-goal comeback.
Two of the best defensive teams over the first two seasons of USL League One play combined to score three goals in the first half hour, the same total as in the first five games between the teams combined.
Forward Madison was 0-2-3 against Greenville (5-2-2), the 2020 league champions, in the first two seasons and hadn't scored a goal. It took only 12 minutes for the Flamingos to counter the trend in the sixth meeting.
Jiro Barriga Toyama won a penalty when he was fouled from behind by Abdi Mohamed on a run into the area. Molloy went straight down the middle to score from the spot.
Molloy added another three minutes later, this one a blast from 22 yards out off a feed from former Greenville player Jake Keegan.
Forward Madison hadn't scored in 235 minutes entering the game but that was forgotten with a quick 2-0 lead.
Andrew Booth halved the lead in the 29th minute when the Greenville midfielder got a touch on a quick pass across the front of the goal.
Lomis scored on a penalty after FMFC's Noah Fuson was judged to have played the ball with his arm inside the 18-yard box.
International connections added
Forward Madison added an international friendly to its schedule, with Atlético Morelia of the Mexican second division coming to Breese Stevens Field on July 20.
The pandemic canceled FMFC's plan to host FC Augsburg of the German Bundesliga in 2020. The team had international friendlies against Hertha Berlin of Germany and Leones Negros of Mexico in 2019.
FMFC also announced a partnership with Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt to develop soccer in Wisconsin with virtual coaching clinics and youth camps.
Forward Madison FC 2 0 — 2
Greenville Triumph SC 1 1 — 2
First half: FM — Molloy (pen), 12th minute; Molloy (Keegan), 15th. G — Booth (Gavilanes), 29th.
Second half: G — Lomos (pen), 68th.
Saves: FM (Breno) 3, G (Jaye) 3.
Possession: FM .494, G .506 Shots-on goal: FM 12-6, G 17-5. Corner kicks: FM 5, G 4. Fouls: FM 17, G 13. Offsides: FM 3, G 2.
Yellow cards: Polak, G, 32nd minute; Fuson, FM, 66th; Booth, G, 68th; Gebhard, FM, 71st; Hemmings, 90th+1. Att. — 2,311.
Lineups
Forward Madison FC — Phil Breno; Christian Díaz, Jiro Barriga Toyama, Gustavo Fernandes, Connor Tobin; Aaron Molloy, Christian Enriquez, Carlos Gómez (Audi Jepson, 75th); Jake Keegan, Derek Gebhard, Noah Fuson (Tyler Allen, 78th).
Greenville Triumph SC — Dallas Jaye; Abdi Mohamed, Tyler Polak, Brandon Fricke, Cesar Murillo; Alex Morrell, Andrew Booth (Joshua Donnelly, 78th), Maxwell Hemmings, Aaron Walker (Cole McLagan, 71st); Marios Lomis, Allen Gavilanes (Jacob Goodall, 71st).