Early 2-goal lead doesn't hold up as Forward Madison FC's winless drought reaches 5

After five games against Greenville Triumph SC without scoring a goal, Forward Madison FC finally found a breakthrough Wednesday.

Two goals in the first 15 minutes still wasn't enough for a victory as the Flamingos' winless streak stretched to five games.

Aaron Molloy's first two scores for Forward Madison were canceled out by Greenville in a 2-2 draw in South Carolina.

FMFC (3-2-4) has slumped since falling to Union Omaha at home on June 6 when a victory would have sent it to first place. That result ended an unbeaten start to the season at five games; the Flamingos haven't won since May 29.

Greenville's Marios Lomis scored from the penalty spot in the 68th minute to complete a two-goal comeback.

Two of the best defensive teams over the first two seasons of USL League One play combined to score three goals in the first half hour, the same total as in the first five games between the teams combined.

Forward Madison was 0-2-3 against Greenville (5-2-2), the 2020 league champions, in the first two seasons and hadn't scored a goal. It took only 12 minutes for the Flamingos to counter the trend in the sixth meeting.