STATESBORO, Ga. — Don Smart and Oliver White each scored as Forward Madison FC beat South Georgia Tormenta FC 2-1 in a USL League One soccer game Saturday night.
Smart, who last week was named the league's Midseason MVP, tallied his fifth goal of the season to snap Tormenta's 520-minute streak of no goals allowed.
Smart scored from the right side of the box off an assist from Josiel Núñez in the 16th minute.
White gave the Flamingos (5-6-3) a 2-0 lead in the 73rd minute when he scored on a header from the left side of the 6-yard box.
South Georgia (7-2-4) halved the deficit on a penalty kick in extra time.