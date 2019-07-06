STATESBORO, Ga. — Don Smart and Oliver White each scored as Forward Madison FC beat South Georgia Tormenta FC 2-1 in a USL League One soccer game Saturday night.

Smart, who last week was named the league's Midseason MVP, tallied his fifth goal of the season to snap Tormenta's 520-minute streak of no goals allowed.

Smart scored from the right side of the box off an assist from Josiel Núñez in the 16th minute.

White gave the Flamingos (5-6-3) a 2-0 lead in the 73rd minute when he scored on a header from the left side of the 6-yard box.

South Georgia (7-2-4) halved the deficit on a penalty kick in extra time.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments