Don Smart scored two goals and had an assist to spur Forward Madison FC to a 4-1 victory over North Texas SC — the first-place team in USL League One — Saturday night at Breese Stevens Field.
After North Texas (7-2-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead on Ronaldo Damus' header in the 15th minute, Smart and the Flamingos (4-6-2) went to work.
Smart score from the left side of the 6-yard box in the 33rd minute and tallied from the right side of the box off an assist from Brandon Eaton in the 64th for a 2-1 lead. Smart then assisted on a goal by Josiel Núñez in the 78th.
J.C. Banks added a goal in the 84th minute to cap the scoring.