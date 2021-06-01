Derek Gebhard's late goal nabs a tie for Forward Madison FC

A series of unfortunate events put Forward Madison FC on the brink of its first loss of the season on Tuesday.

Derek Gebhard rescued the Flamingos near the end again.

Gebhard, who scored a stoppage-time winner in the team's home opener, curled in a beautiful left-footed shot in the 85th minute to force a 2-2 draw with Fort Lauderdale CF on Wednesday.

FMFC trailed at halftime and fell behind again in the second half on an own goal off the outside of defender Christian Díaz's foot in the 69th minute.

Jake Keegan hit the underside of the crossbar with an attempt at his second goal of the game 11 minutes later. Gebhard rescued Forward Madison from a feed by Audi Jepson as the second-half substitutes extended the team's season-opening unbeaten streak to five games (3-0-2).

Gebhard provided one of those victories on May 15 with a goal just before the finish against North Carolina FC at Breese Stevens Field. He and Keegan share the team lead with three goals.

Keegan made it 1-1 in the 59th minute. Aaron Molloy answered for a turnover that led to a first-half Mitchell Curry goal for Fort Lauderdale (3-5-1) with a great through ball that Keegan finished.