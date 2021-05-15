Derek Gebhard's goal in stoppage time delivers homecoming victory for Forward Madison FC

"Brilliant. Absolutely brilliant," first-year FMFC coach Carl Craig said of the crowd in the team's return to Madison. "I can only imagine what it's like full."

The 2020 season was a quiet one at home for Forward Madison, and home was 70 miles to the east in Wauwatosa because pandemic public health restrictions didn't allow the team to play at Breese. There were no drums and little organized cheering in games at Hart Park last year.

Saturday's game sounded much more like the 2019 debut season with a section of the Flock supporters grouped behind one goal bringing the noise even before kickoff.

Fan Chad Kliefoth of Middleton watched from the beer garden at the other end of the stadium and said returning to the Breese atmosphere was an exciting homecoming.

"It's huge for morale," he said. "It's really big for the city of Madison. This has been their first pro soccer team. Their inaugural season was amazing and it was fun to be part of that. Last year, it was just an odd year.

"For this to be back in Madison, I think we're looking at getting back a little bit to normalcy. And this just solidifies that's where we're headed."