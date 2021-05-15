Derek Gebhard's goal in stoppage time delivers homecoming victory for Forward Madison FC

A late goal brought the house down in Forward Madison FC's return to Breese Stevens Field on Saturday. Part of it, anyway.
After Derek Gebhard scored on a rebound in the second minute of stoppage time to secure a 1-0 victory over North Carolina FC, a boisterous celebration led to the advertising board between FMFC players and fans toppling over.
The crowd in the Flamingos' first true USL League One home game in more than 19 months was announced at 1,529, but it felt and sounded like thousands more when the home side finally was able to convert after more than 90 minutes of control.
"It was awesome," Gebhard said. "And to think this isn't even full capacity and how excited everybody got. It was a really amazing feeling. I can't wait to come back here again and experience that with even more people."
It was not just another night at Breese. But it was shaping up to finish as Forward Madison's third scoreless draw in as many home openers until Gebhard, a first-team FMFC forward, slotted home a loose ball in the penalty area.
Aaron Molloy played a long ball for Jake Keegan down the left side, and Keegan played a cross through the top of the 6-yard box that deflected off goalkeeper Jake McGuire's left hand.
Gebhard was there to apply the finishing touches, then he joined a swarm of bodies celebrating in front of one of the sections designated for fully vaccinated spectators.
"Brilliant. Absolutely brilliant," first-year FMFC coach Carl Craig said of the crowd in the team's return to Madison. "I can only imagine what it's like full."
The 2020 season was a quiet one at home for Forward Madison, and home was 70 miles to the east in Wauwatosa because pandemic public health restrictions didn't allow the team to play at Breese. There were no drums and little organized cheering in games at Hart Park last year.
Saturday's game sounded much more like the 2019 debut season with a section of the Flock supporters grouped behind one goal bringing the noise even before kickoff.
Fan Chad Kliefoth of Middleton watched from the beer garden at the other end of the stadium and said returning to the Breese atmosphere was an exciting homecoming.
"It's huge for morale," he said. "It's really big for the city of Madison. This has been their first pro soccer team. Their inaugural season was amazing and it was fun to be part of that. Last year, it was just an odd year.
"For this to be back in Madison, I think we're looking at getting back a little bit to normalcy. And this just solidifies that's where we're headed."
Caitlin Drifke of Madison was finally able to use season tickets that were originally purchased for the 2020 season. She paused briefly by the pen holding the team's cow mascots, Lionela Bessi and Rose Cowbelle.
"It's great to be out with all the fans and just being in a social setting once again and having things opening up," she said. "Because this has been such a big part of the community. It's grown so quickly as a strong community event."
Forward Madison (1-0-1) had all of the good scoring chances but was lacking in finishing until Gebhard's winner against former USL Championship side North Carolina FC (0-2-0).
A late surge generated three corner kicks in as many minutes and then Audi Jepson shooting wide right from the top of the penalty area a minute later.
"Could you ask for a match that was more indicative of what we went through during the pandemic?" FMFC captain Connor Tobin said. "The whole game it doesn't feel like it's coming, you can't overcome it. But when we're together, players and supporters, you find a way to persevere."