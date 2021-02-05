 Skip to main content
Defender Christian Díaz 'excited to be back' with Forward Madison in 2021
PRO SOCCER

Defender Christian Díaz 'excited to be back' with Forward Madison in 2021

Christian Diaz

Defender Christian Díaz was a first-team all-USL League One player for Forward Madison FC in 2019.

 JUSTIN NUOFFER, FORWARD MADISON FC

A key part of Forward Madison FC's back line is returning for a third season.

Defender Christian Díaz has re-signed with the team for 2021 after playing in all but one USL League One games last season.

He's the only Forward Madison player who earned first-team all-league honors over the team's first two seasons. That award came in 2019.

"Ever since the first year, I knew I wanted to be here," Díaz said in a team release. "I love the city, I love the club and I love the fans. When I spoke to the coaches about coming back, it didn't take long. I knew what I wanted and I'm excited to be back."

Díaz, 29, trained with Major League Soccer teams Los Angeles FC and the Chicago Fire before last season. He has experience in the Mexican first division.

"Christian has experience at the top level, he's a very accomplished footballer and by all accounts he's a first-class guy in the locker room," first-year Forward Madison coach Carl Craig said through the team. "At his full potential, he can be one of the outstanding players in this league, both as an attacker and as a defender."

Midfielders Michael Vang and Eric Leonard, forward Noah Fuson and defenders Josiah Trimmingham, Jiro Barriga Toyama and Gustavo Fernandes also have re-signed. Striker Jake Keegan has joined the team from Greenville Triumph SC.

The 2021 season is tentatively scheduled to start in May.

Photos: Breese Stevens Field readied for Forward Madison FC's debut

