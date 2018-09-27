Madison Pro Soccer on Thursday named veteran coach Daryl Shore as its first head coach and technical director.
Shore, 48, most recently spent parts of four seasons as an assistant coach of Major League Soccer team Real Salt Lake, including a brief stint as interim head coach in March 2017.
He has experience working with Madison Pro Soccer managing director Peter Wilt when they both were with the Chicago Fire of the MLS. Shore started a 10-year stint as an assistant with the Fire under coach Bob Bradley in 2000, while Wilt was the team's general manager.
In a professional coaching career that dates to 1995, Shore also worked with lower-level teams in Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans and Lehigh Valley. A former collegiate goalkeeper, he has worked with players at that position in many of his coaching stops.
Last December, he completed U.S. Soccer's Pro License Coaching Course, the highest form of certification in North America, alongside U.S. Women's National Team coach Jill Ellis and a number of MLS coaches.
Madison Pro Soccer's as-yet-unnamed team is scheduled to start next spring in USL League One, the third-division pro league that has recently undergone a change in branding.
Seven other teams have been announced so far as founding members: South Georgia Tormenta FC, FC Tucson, Greenville Triumph, Toronto FC II, Richmond Kickers, Chattanooga Red Wolves and Orlando City B.
The Madison team, which will play at Breese Stevens Field, will in the coming months unveil the team name that was chosen in part through a vote on the team's website. Forward Madison FC and AFC Madison were the finalists.
Madison Pro Soccer, meanwhile, is in advanced negotiations to serve as an affiliate to MLS' Minnesota United, Pro Soccer USA reported Thursday. That would allow for loans of players under contract to the MLS team.
MLS teams are allowed to have affiliation agreements with independently-owned USL teams or own their own. Madison Pro Soccer's team is owned by three people affiliated with Breese Stevens Field operator Big Top Events — Vern Stenman, Conor Caloia and Steve Schmitt — as well as Wisconsin businessman Jim Kacmarcik.
