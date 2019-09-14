RICHMOND, Va. — Forward Madison FC's path to a USL League One playoff spot will require road success over the final weeks of the season.
So far, so good.
Danny Tenorio's sixth-minute goal was enough for the Flamingos to take a crucial 1-0 road victory over Richmond Kickers on Saturday.
Forward Madison stayed in fourth place, the last playoff spot, and got a bit of breathing room thanks to losses Saturday by Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and South Georgia Tormenta FC, which entered the day tied with Madison.
Starting with Saturday's game, three of Forward Madison's final four league contests are on the road.
Tenorio got the stretch off to a good start after he accepted a pass from Josiel Núñez in the center of the penalty area and shook off a defender for a one-on-one try with Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald that hit the back of the net.
Brian Sylvestre made six saves to secure a fourth shutout victory in league play this season for Forward Madison (10-9-6).
He dived to his right to deny Ryley Kraft's try from the edge of the area in the 23rd minute. Dennis Chin had a free look from the top of the box five minutes later but his shot rolled to Sylvestre.
The keeper was tested again by a long, swerving shot a minute later but recovered in time.
The Flamingos also earned a 1-0 victory over Richmond (8-12-4) at Breese Stevens Field on Aug. 24 after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the teams' first meeting in Madison on Aug. 10.