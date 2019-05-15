Try 3 months for $3

EL PASO, Texas — Jiro Barriga Toyama and Christian Díaz scored first-half goals as Forward Madison FC upset USL Championship team El Paso Locomotive FC 3-0 on Wednesday to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.

The Flamingos extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to six games (4-0-2) and earned a third-round match at Saint Louis FC of USL Championship on May 29.

El Paso had 73% of the possession but Forward Madison took advantage of counterattacks.

Don Smart started a run through midfield on Toyama's 19th-minute goal, and Jeff Michaud dodged defenders to set things up on Díaz's score seven minutes later.

Michaud made it 3-0 in the 76th minute with a run through the penalty area and a left-footed strike set up by a pass from Paulo Júnior, who had two assists.

Even though El Paso dominated possession, Forward Madison goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre had to make only one save for the shutout.

Forward Madison FC 2 1  3 
El Paso Locomotive FC 0 0  0 

First half: FM — Toyama (Paulo Júnior), 19:00; Díaz (Toyama), 26:00.

Second half: FM — Michaud (Paulo Júnior), 76:00.

Saves: FM (Sylvestre) 1, EP (Fordah) 4.

Possession: FM .270, EP .730. Shots-on goal: FM 11-7, EP 11-1. Corner kicks: FM 4, EP 9. Fouls: FM 11, EP 12. Offsides: FM 2, EP 2.

Yellow cards: Navarro, EP, 23:00; Kiffe, EP, 75:00; Toyama, FM, 78:00; Salgado, EP, 80:00; Michaud, FM, 83:00.

Lineups

Forward Madison — Brian Sylvestre; Carl Schneider, Shaun Russell, Connor Tobin, Christian Díaz; Josiel Núñez, J.C. Banks, Jeff Michaud (Brandon Eaton 90:00+4); Jiro Barriga Toyama (Brian Bement 85:00), Paulo Júnior, Don Smart (Zaire Bartley 90:00+2).

El Paso — Jermaine Fordah; James Kiffe, Navarro, Mechack Jerome, Yuma Monsalvez; Richie Ryan, Louis Herrera (Bryam Rebellón 62:00), Calvin Rezende (Jerome Kiesewetter 46:00), Josh Castellanos, Edson Partida; Derek Gebhard (Omar Salgado 62:00).

BadgerBeat email signup

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
0
0
0