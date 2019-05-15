EL PASO, Texas — Jiro Barriga Toyama and Christian Díaz scored first-half goals as Forward Madison FC upset USL Championship team El Paso Locomotive FC 3-0 on Wednesday to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.
The Flamingos extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to six games (4-0-2) and earned a third-round match at Saint Louis FC of USL Championship on May 29.
El Paso had 73% of the possession but Forward Madison took advantage of counterattacks.
Don Smart started a run through midfield on Toyama's 19th-minute goal, and Jeff Michaud dodged defenders to set things up on Díaz's score seven minutes later.
Michaud made it 3-0 in the 76th minute with a run through the penalty area and a left-footed strike set up by a pass from Paulo Júnior, who had two assists.
Even though El Paso dominated possession, Forward Madison goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre had to make only one save for the shutout.
|Forward Madison FC
|2
|1
|—
|3
|El Paso Locomotive FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half: FM — Toyama (Paulo Júnior), 19:00; Díaz (Toyama), 26:00.
Second half: FM — Michaud (Paulo Júnior), 76:00.
Saves: FM (Sylvestre) 1, EP (Fordah) 4.
Possession: FM .270, EP .730. Shots-on goal: FM 11-7, EP 11-1. Corner kicks: FM 4, EP 9. Fouls: FM 11, EP 12. Offsides: FM 2, EP 2.
Yellow cards: Navarro, EP, 23:00; Kiffe, EP, 75:00; Toyama, FM, 78:00; Salgado, EP, 80:00; Michaud, FM, 83:00.
Lineups
Forward Madison — Brian Sylvestre; Carl Schneider, Shaun Russell, Connor Tobin, Christian Díaz; Josiel Núñez, J.C. Banks, Jeff Michaud (Brandon Eaton 90:00+4); Jiro Barriga Toyama (Brian Bement 85:00), Paulo Júnior, Don Smart (Zaire Bartley 90:00+2).
El Paso — Jermaine Fordah; James Kiffe, Navarro, Mechack Jerome, Yuma Monsalvez; Richie Ryan, Louis Herrera (Bryam Rebellón 62:00), Calvin Rezende (Jerome Kiesewetter 46:00), Josh Castellanos, Edson Partida; Derek Gebhard (Omar Salgado 62:00).