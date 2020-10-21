Controversial late penalty kick delivers first home loss of 2020 to Forward Madison FC

WAUWATOSA — Minutes away from returning the favor of an elimination from championship contention, Forward Madison FC had things suddenly come undone Wednesday night.
The Flamingos were about to wrap up a third straight goalless draw at home when North Texas SC saved its playoff hopes after a disputed call and ended the hosts' chance at an undefeated home season.
Forward Madison's Adolfo Ovalle initially was called for a foul on a hard-charging Arturo Rodriguez outside the penalty area on a counterattack in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
After referee Youssef Elmessoussi consulted with the linesman, he changed his call to a penalty, which Rodriguez converted for a 1-0 victory at Hart Park.
"It's unfair," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "But it's to be expected with what goes on with this league, with what happens. I feel bad for the guys because they put a lot into this game and they really fought. At the end of the day, the game should end 0-0. Unfortunately, somebody decides not to let it end that way."
North Texas ended Forward Madison's season in the playoff semifinals in 2019, and the Flamingos could have finished North Texas' hopes at returning to the playoffs with a victory or draw Wednesday.
Instead, Forward Madison (4-5-6) fell to 3-1-3 at Hart Park this season and had a five-game unbeaten streak end. It was eliminated from the race for a spot in the USL League One Final last weekend and on Wednesday had an opportunity to finish with a winning record evaporate.
It happened in a flash.
North Texas goalkeeper Carlos Avilez took a quick goal kick with time running out, and it was headed into Rodriguez's path down the right side.
Replays showed that Ovalle pulled Rodriguez from behind starting 4 yards outside the penalty area, which would have been a free kick from that spot had the original call stood.
After the penalty was awarded, Rodriguez drilled the ball down the middle in the ninth minute of stoppage time as Forward Madison goalkeeper Chris Brady dived to his left.
"For something like that to happen, it just sucks," said Brady, who ran to confront the referee after the final whistle. "For it to end like that is just unfortunate."
Forward Madison has played 310 minutes at home without scoring a goal, a streak that dates to a 1-0 victory over Chattanooga on Sept. 26.
North Texas (6-3-6), the defending USL League One champion, needs a victory in its final game Saturday against South Georgia and favorable results involving Richmond and Union Omaha to earn the second spot in the playoff final against Greenville.
The visitors pressured Brady and the Forward Madison defense in stretches of a rainy second half.
Brady had to reach over his head to grab a bicycle kick from Alisson at the top of the penalty area. Substitute Gibran Rayo stepped into a shot off a pass but Brady lunged to smother it.
"The second half, they did put us under more pressure but we dealt with it well, I think," Brady said. "It comes back to it's just unfortunate."
With right back Christian Díaz and holding midfielder Eric Leonard nursing injuries, Forward Madison turned to Gustavo Fernandes and Ovalle, respectively, to start.
Fernandes, however, had to come out with an apparent leg injury in the 22nd minute. Díaz entered in his place.
Neither team had a great scoring chance among three shots on target — two for Forward Madison — in the opening half. Wojciech Wojcik turned and fired from the top of the penalty area in the 19th minute but Avilez didn't have trouble with the save.
Don Smart pounded a shot directly at Avilez 10 minutes later.
Brady made his only save of the half in the 42nd minute, a free kick from 25 yards out by Rodriguez that sailed comfortably into the keeper's arms.
North Texas 0 1 — 1
Forward Madison 0 0 — 0
Second half: NT — Rodriguez, 90th minute+9 (pk).
Saves: NT (Avilez) 5, FM (Brady) 4.
Possession: NT .560, FM .440. Shots-on goal: NT 13-5, FM 13-5. Corner kicks: NT 6, FM 2. Fouls: NT 12, FM 7. Offsides: NT 0, FM 1.
Yellow cards: Rodriguez, NT, 30th; Ovalle, FM, 41st; Burgess, NT, 74th; Alisson, NT, 90th.
Lineups
North Texas — Carlos Avilez; Derek Waldeck (Benjamin Redzic, 78th), Justin Che, Nkosi Burgess, Jose Kevin Bonilla; Edwin Cerrillo (Collin Smith, 88th), Dominick Hernandez, David Rodriguez; Alex Bruce (Gibran Rayo, 63rd), Arturo Rodriguez, Edwin Munjoma.
Forward Madison — Chris Brady; Gustavo Fernandes (Christian Díaz, 22nd; Eli Lockaby, 87th), Jiro Barriga Toyama, Josiah Trimmingham, Connor Tobin; Adolfo Ovalle, Michael Vang (Louis Bennett, 87th), J.C. Banks; Wojciech Wojcik, Don Smart (Noah Fuson, 75th), Paulo Júnior (Eric Leonard, 75th).
