Controversial late penalty kick delivers first home loss of 2020 to Forward Madison FC

WAUWATOSA — Minutes away from returning the favor of an elimination from championship contention, Forward Madison FC had things suddenly come undone Wednesday night.

The Flamingos were about to wrap up a third straight goalless draw at home when North Texas SC saved its playoff hopes after a disputed call and ended the hosts' chance at an undefeated home season.

Forward Madison's Adolfo Ovalle initially was called for a foul on a hard-charging Arturo Rodriguez outside the penalty area on a counterattack in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

After referee Youssef Elmessoussi consulted with the linesman, he changed his call to a penalty, which Rodriguez converted for a 1-0 victory at Hart Park.

"It's unfair," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "But it's to be expected with what goes on with this league, with what happens. I feel bad for the guys because they put a lot into this game and they really fought. At the end of the day, the game should end 0-0. Unfortunately, somebody decides not to let it end that way."

North Texas ended Forward Madison's season in the playoff semifinals in 2019, and the Flamingos could have finished North Texas' hopes at returning to the playoffs with a victory or draw Wednesday.