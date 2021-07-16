Connor Tobin makes big plays at both ends in Forward Madison FC's draw at Union Omaha

Connor Tobin saved a goal in front of Forward Madison FC's net and scored one at the other.
Tobin's second-half header salvaged a point for Forward Madison in a 1-1 draw at Union Omaha on Friday in Papillion, Nebraska.
The captain nodded down a cross by Aaron Molloy in the 67th minute, scoring his second goal of the season just after a corner kick.
The goal canceled out Devin Boyce's first-half strike for Union Omaha, a blast that came minutes after Tobin was called on to clear a shot off the goal line.
After starting 3-0-1, the Flamingos (4-3-5) have collected only seven of a possible 24 points from their last eight games (1-3-4). Still, the point allowed them to move into a tie for fourth place in USL League One with Fort Lauderdale CF. FMFC has two games in hand on the Florida team, which travels to Madison for a July 24 game.
Omaha (6-1-5) climbed into sole possession of first place even though it couldn't hold on to hand FMFC its second straight road defeat. North Texas dealt the Flamingos their largest loss in three seasons of USL League One play, 4-1 last Saturday.
Boyce put Omaha ahead in the 11th minute after he collected a long pass from Conor Doyle out of midfield on the run up the left side. Boyce's left-footed strike beat Forward Madison goalkeeper Phil Breno to the far side and tore through the side netting.
Leading scorer Jake Keegan nearly equalized for FMFC just before halftime off a turnover. Omaha goalkeeper Kevin Piedrahita stretched out his left hand to deny Keegan's shot.
Forward Madison made two changes in the starting lineup from last week's loss at North Texas. Eric Leonard replaced Carlos Gómez in midfield and Justin Sukow played at forward in place of Noah Fuson.
The Flamingos had a short bench due in part to midfielder Audi Jepson and defender Heath Martin being out because of COVID-19 protocols.
The teams split two games in Madison earlier this season. Sukow scored in Forward Madison's 1-0 victory on May 26 before Omaha responded with a 2-1 triumph on June 6.
Forward Madison FC 0 1 — 1
Union Omaha 1 0 — 1
First half: UO — Boyce (Doyle), 11th minute.
Second half: FM — Tobin (Molloy), 67th.
Saves: FM (Breno) 2, UO (Piedrahita) 2.
Possession: FM .521, UO .479. Shots-on goal: FM 6-3, UO 12-4. Corner kicks: FM 3, UO 4. Fouls: FM 13, UO 13. Offsides: FM 2, UO 5.
Yellow cards: N'For, UO, 31st minute; Barriga Toyama, FM, 32nd; Gebhard, FM, 60th; Fernandes, FM, 74th. Att. — 3,304.
Lineups
Forward Madison FC — Phil Breno; Christian Díaz, Jiro Barriga Toyama, Gustavo Fernandes, Connor Tobin; Aaron Molloy, Eric Leonard, Christian Enriquez (Noah Fuson, 80th); Jake Keegan, Justin Sukow (Carlos Gómez, 66th), Derek Gebhard (Tyler Allen, 76th).
Union Omaha — Kevin Piedrahita; Ferrety Sousa, Damia Viader I Masdeu, Daltyn Knutson, Jake Crull; Elma N'For (Austin Panchot, 78th), Conor Doyle, Tobias Otieno (John Murphy, 57th), Emir Alihodzic; Greg Hurst, Devin Boyce (Ethan Vanacore-Decker, 81st).