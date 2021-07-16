Connor Tobin makes big plays at both ends in Forward Madison FC's draw at Union Omaha

Connor Tobin saved a goal in front of Forward Madison FC's net and scored one at the other.

Tobin's second-half header salvaged a point for Forward Madison in a 1-1 draw at Union Omaha on Friday in Papillion, Nebraska.

The captain nodded down a cross by Aaron Molloy in the 67th minute, scoring his second goal of the season just after a corner kick.

The goal canceled out Devin Boyce's first-half strike for Union Omaha, a blast that came minutes after Tobin was called on to clear a shot off the goal line.

After starting 3-0-1, the Flamingos (4-3-5) have collected only seven of a possible 24 points from their last eight games (1-3-4). Still, the point allowed them to move into a tie for fourth place in USL League One with Fort Lauderdale CF. FMFC has two games in hand on the Florida team, which travels to Madison for a July 24 game.

Omaha (6-1-5) climbed into sole possession of first place even though it couldn't hold on to hand FMFC its second straight road defeat. North Texas dealt the Flamingos their largest loss in three seasons of USL League One play, 4-1 last Saturday.