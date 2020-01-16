Combine tryout gets midfielder Michael Vang 2020 roster spot with Forward Madison FC

Forward Madison FC has signed one of the players from its invitation-only combine earlier this month.

Midfielder Michael Vang will join the team for the 2020 season after finishing last season with Sociedade União 1º Dezembro in the Portugese third division.

Vang, 19, grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, and attended Shattuck-St. Mary's School. He was included with U.S. youth national teams.

"We think we may have found a diamond in the rough with Mike," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "Provided he works hard every day and continues to develop his game, Mike could compete for minutes right away with us."

Vang was committed to the University of the Pacific but decided to start his pro career instead in Portugal.

He's the fifth midfielder signed for 2020 by the Flamingos, joining J.C. Banks, Brandon Eaton, Eric Leonard and Vital Nizigiyimana.

Other players already confirmed for the 2020 roster are goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre, defender Christian Díaz and forwards Don Smart, Paulo Júnior, Jiro Barriga Toyama, Jamael Cox and Wojciech Wojcik.

Forward Madison's 2020 USL League One season opens March 28 at Richmond Kickers.

