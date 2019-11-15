The University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team needed a jolt of positive karma as quickly as possible Friday night.
Who better to provide it than Dani Rhodes?
The senior forward scored in the 24th minute and junior goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer made two saves as the 10th-ranked Badgers posted a 1-0 victory against UW-Milwaukee in a first-round NCAA tournament game at McClimon Field.
UW advanced to the second round for the fourth straight year and will face No. 12 Duke, a 4-0 winner against Utah, next Friday at a site and time to be determined.
The Big Ten regular-season champion Badgers entered the NCAA tournament following a major downer — a stunning loss to eighth-seeded Purdue in a conference tournament opener.
“Coming off last game against Purdue, it was almost like a reality check,” Rhodes said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game, we knew Milwaukee was a good team and that they were going to bring it. We just knew we had to focus on the details and that we were the better team, and we showed it.”
The key sequence for the Badgers (15-3-2) against the Horizon League champion Panthers (17-2-1) was triggered by senior Camryn Biegalski’s steal. The defender slotted to Rhodes for her 12th goal of the season, moving her into sole possession of fourth place in program history with 37. Rhodes has eight game-winning goals this season and has scored in four of UW’s past five games.
“One of the biggest things that you need this time of year is a hot goal-scorer and obviously Dani Rhodes has been there for us right now,” UW coach Paula Wilkins said. “Milwaukee has a well-organized defense, but we were able to take one opportunity that we created and capitalize on it.”
UW-Milwaukee 0 0 — 0
Wisconsin 1 0 — 1
First half: W — Rhodes 12 (Biegalski), 23:40.
Saves: M (LaMacchia) 4, W (Bloomer) 2. Shots on goal: M 2, W 5. Corner kicks: M 7, W 10.