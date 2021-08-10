 Skip to main content
Badgers score late to force draw in exhibition with Forward Madison FC
Badgers score late to force draw in exhibition with Forward Madison FC

Forward Madison FC's Justin Sukow and the University of Wisconsin's Jack Finnegan traded second-half goals in a 1-1 exhibition draw at Breese Stevens Field on Tuesday.

Opener comes in second half

Sukow scored on a rebound three minutes after the break when UW substitute goalkeeper Ben Krongard couldn't hold onto Jesús Pérez's free kick.

Sukow hadn't scored since May 26 in a home victory against Union Omaha.

Forward Madison FC's Justin Sukow meets with the media after a 1-1 draw with the Badgers on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Breese Stevens Field.

Badgers answer late

Finnegan poked home a loose ball in the 83rd minute after Forward Madison couldn't clear a cross from the right side.

The Badgers sophomore forward had a chance three minutes earlier go wide left of the goal.

Forward Madison FC assistant coach Jim Launder, a former University of Wisconsin coach, meets with the media after a 1-1 draw with the Badgers on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Breese Stevens Field.

First day

UW finished its first day of practice with Tuesday's game and showed plenty of energy in the first half while pressing Forward Madison defenders.

Senior forward Andrew Akindele and sophomore midfielder Murat Calkap generated two good chances in the first half. Akindele raced past FMFC's Taner Dogan up the right side and forced goalkeeper Phil Breno into a save.

Calkap sent a free kick from 25 yards out just over the crossbar just before halftime.

University of Wisconsin men's soccer coach John Trask meets with the media after a 1-1 draw with Forward Madison FC on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Breese Stevens Field.

Getting a chance

Three trial players not part of the Forward Madison roster were in the starting lineup. Defender Dogan and forwards Alex Welch and Antonio De Castro got a chance with the Flamingos.

Welch, a former Northern Illinois standout, hit the left post with a long strike in the 15th minute.

Trialist Cyrus Rad came on for FMFC in defense at halftime. Newcomer Pérez made his Breese debut; he signed with the team on July 31.

Late start

The exhibition was delayed by more than an hour because of storms.

Up next

Forward Madison starts a three-game USL League One home stand at 7 p.m. Saturday against South Georgia Tormenta FC.

The Badgers host Saint Louis at 7 p.m. Sunday in the second of three exhibitions before the Aug. 26 regular-season opener against Southern Illinois Edwardsville.

