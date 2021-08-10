Badgers score late to force draw in exhibition with Forward Madison FC

Forward Madison FC's Justin Sukow and the University of Wisconsin's Jack Finnegan traded second-half goals in a 1-1 exhibition draw at Breese Stevens Field on Tuesday.

Opener comes in second half

Sukow scored on a rebound three minutes after the break when UW substitute goalkeeper Ben Krongard couldn't hold onto Jesús Pérez's free kick.

Sukow hadn't scored since May 26 in a home victory against Union Omaha.

Badgers answer late

Finnegan poked home a loose ball in the 83rd minute after Forward Madison couldn't clear a cross from the right side.

The Badgers sophomore forward had a chance three minutes earlier go wide left of the goal.

First day

UW finished its first day of practice with Tuesday's game and showed plenty of energy in the first half while pressing Forward Madison defenders.

Senior forward Andrew Akindele and sophomore midfielder Murat Calkap generated two good chances in the first half. Akindele raced past FMFC's Taner Dogan up the right side and forced goalkeeper Phil Breno into a save.