Natalie Viggiano scores twice, Badgers win first-round game
UW WOMEN'S SOCCER | NCAA TOURNAMENT

Natalie Viggiano led the University of Wisconsin women's soccer team this season with three game-winning goals entering Friday's NCAA tournament opener.

Make it four for the senior midfielder.

Viggiano scored on each side of halftime, her second goal in the 75th minute the tiebreaker in a 2-1 victory over Butler at McClimon Field.

UW (9-5-6) snapped a four-game winless streak (two losses and two ties) and will face the winner between No. 2 UCLA and UC Irvine next Friday.

Junior defender Izzy Verdugo assisted on Viggiano's first goal to give the Badgers a 1-0 lead at the 22-minute, 16-second mark of the first half.

Morgan Kloosterman countered for the Bulldogs (15-5-1) in the 70th minute.

Viggiano, a second-team All-Big Ten selection, then teamed with junior midfielder-forward Emma Jaskaniec for the winner.

UW put six shots on goal against Butler keeper Emma Martin, who entered the game with nine shutouts in 19 starts.

Jordyn Bloomer made four saves for the Badgers.

viggiano mug 11-12

Viggiano
