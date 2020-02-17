After uncertainty — and a little Twitter deception — Connor Tobin re-signs with Forward Madison FC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In his 11th pro season, Tobin led the Flamingos in minutes played in 2019 at 2,542. He started all 28 USL League One games and left for a substitute only twice.

He connected heavily with the team's fan base off the field.

"Connor is the captain of our team and the life of our club," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "Forward Madison is Connor Tobin and Connor Tobin is Forward Madison. He emulates everything our fans and our community is about."

Tobin was the 18th player signing announced by the Flamingos, who are in preseason training in Birmingham, Alabama.

They're scheduled to play at USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC in the preseason opener on Saturday. The USL League One season opens March 28 at Richmond Kickers, and their first 2020 game at Breese Stevens Field is in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup on April 8.

Forward Madison made the USL League One playoffs last season after finishing fourth. The Flamingos led the league in home attendance, averaging 4,292.