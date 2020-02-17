After uncertainty — and a little Twitter deception — Connor Tobin re-signs with Forward Madison FC

After his mind was made up, Connor Tobin decided to have a little fun with the public uncertainty on whether he'd be back for a second season with Forward Madison FC.
The team's inaugural captain in 2019, Tobin posted two Twitter messages that made it seem like he was calling it quits. One, on Feb. 8, had the defender with a moving truck, referencing his "next chapter."
Another, from Feb. 13, was a picture of Daytona Motor Speedway with another message about a "next chapter."
It was a work all along. Tobin and Forward Madison announced Monday that he was coming back for the 2020 season.
"Some of these guys put out these next-chapter tweets and take it too seriously," Tobin said. "I just tried to have a little fun with it."
Not that it was a sure thing. Tobin, who turned 33 last week, said he took six to eight weeks after the 2019 season to sift through his emotions and decide whether he had another season in him.
"To be honest with you, I was in a weird place mentally after the season," he said. "It felt like, in a lot of ways, I was at a crossroads in my career on some different levels."
In his 11th pro season, Tobin led the Flamingos in minutes played in 2019 at 2,542. He started all 28 USL League One games and left for a substitute only twice.
He connected heavily with the team's fan base off the field.
"Connor is the captain of our team and the life of our club," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "Forward Madison is Connor Tobin and Connor Tobin is Forward Madison. He emulates everything our fans and our community is about."
Tobin was the 18th player signing announced by the Flamingos, who are in preseason training in Birmingham, Alabama.
They're scheduled to play at USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC in the preseason opener on Saturday. The USL League One season opens March 28 at Richmond Kickers, and their first 2020 game at Breese Stevens Field is in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup on April 8.
Forward Madison made the USL League One playoffs last season after finishing fourth. The Flamingos led the league in home attendance, averaging 4,292.
"Everybody saw in the first year how special this can be," Tobin said. "I think at the beginning part of last year, the club was still finding its feet, trying to figure out what it was. I think that had an impact, particularly on our results the first half of the season last year.
"Coming into year two, across the club, we know where the bar's at. We know we've got to push that bar. But I think we're a lot more settled and in a place where maybe there's not as many moving parts and we can have a season where we're more consistent and get results all the way through."