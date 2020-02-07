You are the owner of this article.
After joining Forward Madison FC on loan in 2019, Louis Bennett signs contract for 2020
PRO SOCCER

After joining Forward Madison FC on loan in 2019, Louis Bennett signs contract for 2020

Louis Bennett

Midfielder Louis Bennett played nine games for Forward Madison FC in 2019 after arriving on loan.

 JUSTIN NUOFFER, FORWARD MADISON FC

Louis Bennett, a midfielder who played nine games for Forward Madison FC last season on a loan deal, has signed with the Flamingos in the 2020 season.

The Shorewood native, who started last season with Memphis 901 FC in the USL Championship, is the third player from Wisconsin on Forward Madison's roster. He joins Milwaukee native J.C. Banks and Madison's Carl Schneider.

"Any time we can keep quality Wisconsin players in the state to play with Forward Madison, it's a good thing for both the team and the community," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "Louis is a smart player, he has a great passing range and we felt like he fit in well with our group toward the end of last year."

Bennett, 24, played for his father at Marquette before starting a pro career in Cyprus. He also has played in the Czech Republic and with Swope Park Rangers in the USL Championship.

"I'm really excited to be back with the club and in the community again," Bennett said. "I want to bring a championship to Madison, and I can't wait to keep developing soccer in my home state."

Forward Madison opens its second USL League One season March 28 at Richmond.

The Flamingos announced a five-game preseason schedule on Friday:

• Feb. 22 at Memphis 901 FC in Birmingham, Alabama.

• Feb. 24 at Louisville City FC.

• Feb. 29 at Saint Louis FC.

• March 14 vs. UW-Parkside at Madison College.

• March 21 at Marquette at Marquette Dome, Milwaukee.

