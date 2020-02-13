After brief appearance in 2019, Josiah Trimmingham gets another chance with Forward Madison FC

Josiah Trimmingham's one appearance with Forward Madison FC last season made an impression.

Enough so that the team signed the center back Thursday for the 2020 season.

Trimmingham, 23, was a guest player in the Flamingos' friendly against Minnesota United. He played the rest of the season with FC Miami City in USL League Two.

"With our roster taking shape as it is, we felt like adding center backs was one of our needs," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "Watching the Minnesota game last year, you can see that Josiah was able to match up with their forwards and brought a tremendous physical presence. He's a player who we think could have a really good season for us."

From San Juan, Trinidad, Trimmingham was an unused substitute when Trinidad and Tobago eliminated the U.S. from World Cup qualifying in 2017.

He joins Christian Díaz, Carl Schneider, Jalen Crisler and Eli Lockaby on players announced so far in Forward Madison's back line.

