2 goals in final 10 minutes give Forward Madison FC season-closing victory

WAUWATOSA — Jiro Barriga Toyama walked back to the Forward Madison FC locker room at Hart Park to a small group of people cheering his first name.

Quite a way to finish a season.

Just when it looked like Forward Madison FC’s offense was going to go quietly into the offseason, two late strikes Saturday changed the finale.

Noah Fuson and Barriga Toyama awoke a dormant finishing crew with goals in the final 10 minutes, and the Flamingos closed the USL League One season with a 2-1 victory over New England Revolution II at Hart Park.

Barriga Toyama’s first goal of the season was one of his last touches, a blast from outside the penalty area in the 83rd minute that found space at the near corner of the net.

“I was surprised, to be honest,” Barriga Toyama said. “Teammates told me through the season, you’ve got to take a shot. This is the last game and I was like, at that moment, I’ve got to take a shot. That was a good hit. To be honest, I should have done it earlier in the season.”

Forward Madison had scored only three goals in its five previous games in October and hadn’t held a lead since Sept. 26.