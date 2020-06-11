Ultramarathoning: Mad City Ultras national championship 100k race moved to November

Tim Yanachek is willing to endure a long wait before he endures a long run.
He’s betting that two or three dozen others around the country hold the same mindset.
Yanackeck, serves as director of the Mad City Ultras running races normally held each April. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic claimed his group’s big event, which had been scheduled for April 18.
The action includes a 50-kilometer relay race, a 50k run — and the showcase 100k run, which also stands as the USA Track and Field national championship for that distance and is part of the criteria the association uses to select qualifiers for the national teams that will compete in the International Association of Ultramarathoners world championships.
There was little the Mad City Ultras could do about the April postponement. But Yanacheck and other race organizers have since decided to reschedule the event for Saturday, Nov. 14 — “weather be damned,” as Yanacheck put it.
The 100k runners will start at 6:30 a.m., running 10 loops around Lake Wingra before finishing at Vilas Park. “It’s remarkable how close one time around the lake is to 10,000 meters. It’s just off by a few meters,” Yanacheck said.
Why are Yanacheck and his cohorts willing to put up with what could be a long, cold, snowy and slushy day? Because he knows there is a select group of like-minded individuals willing to travel to Madison and run 62 miles and 242 yards as fast as they can.
“It’s devotion, for sure. It becomes a personal relationship,” Yanacheck said. “I love these runners. They’re fantastic athletes. This isn’t an Olympic sport, but it should be — it only isn’t because it isn’t made for television.”
Yanacheck is also involved with USA Track and Field’s ultramarathon management team — a relationship that started when his wife, Ann Heaslett, burst onto the national scene in the 2000s.
Heaslett qualified as an alternate on the 2001 team that competed in France, then went to Belgium in 2002, to Taiwan in 2003, to The Netherlands in 2004 — and to Japan in 2005, where she helped Team USA earn the IAU team championship.
According to a profile on the website IRunFar.com, Yanacheck and Heaslett met during a weekly group run with the Mad City Ultras, and have been married for more than 15 years.
“I started ultramarathoning before Ann, but what I like to say is she was nothing until she met me,” Yanacheck joked in the IRunFar.com article. “I take credit for introducing her to ultramarathoning, and I have been with her at every ultra she has run.”
Yanacheck said his overseas trips to support his wife eventually became an official volunteer position with the national team.
“I was an unofficial team assistant for four or five years. Then a vacancy came up on the three-person administrative team, and they approved me.”
And that position played a role in bringing the national 100k race to Madison in 2007.
“The 2006 championships were in Korea and the team had not done well,” Yanacheck said. “We asked each other how we could make the team consistently good. We decided if we could make the national championship at a predictable time at a predictable site, that would improve interest. So that’s when the Mad City 100k came into being.”
Typically, Yanacheck says, 20 to 35 runners convene in Madison for the annual 100k race. The Mad City Ultras also draws 40 to 50 competitors for the 50k race and up to 80 teams for its popular 50k relay race, which can involve two to five runners per team.
The 50k individual and relay races will start at 8 a.m., following the same course as the 100k runners.
