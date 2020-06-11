Ultramarathoning: Mad City Ultras national championship 100k race moved to November

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tim Yanachek is willing to endure a long wait before he endures a long run.

He’s betting that two or three dozen others around the country hold the same mindset.

Yanackeck, serves as director of the Mad City Ultras running races normally held each April. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic claimed his group’s big event, which had been scheduled for April 18.

The action includes a 50-kilometer relay race, a 50k run — and the showcase 100k run, which also stands as the USA Track and Field national championship for that distance and is part of the criteria the association uses to select qualifiers for the national teams that will compete in the International Association of Ultramarathoners world championships.

There was little the Mad City Ultras could do about the April postponement. But Yanacheck and other race organizers have since decided to reschedule the event for Saturday, Nov. 14 — “weather be damned,” as Yanacheck put it.

The 100k runners will start at 6:30 a.m., running 10 loops around Lake Wingra before finishing at Vilas Park. “It’s remarkable how close one time around the lake is to 10,000 meters. It’s just off by a few meters,” Yanacheck said.