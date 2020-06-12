Running: John Selbo prepares to make his 40th and final Syttende Mai run a solo performance

While this will be Selbo’s most unusual Syttende Mai run, he has won his age division several times. “Usually, you get a (hand-painted) rosemal plate if you win your age group, and I’ve got a bunch of those,” he said. "(And) I'm the favorite to win this time!"

But he said his most fun race came in 2009, when he found himself running with the women’s leaders for much of the race — and wound up in a photo that made the front page of the State Journal.

The winner was Aimee Kurian (now Hasenfus), and I was running with her and (runner-up) Ann Heaslett,” Selbo said. “That was such a fun race — they’re both friends of mine — and then the next day, there we were on the front page of the paper.”

Selbo won’t consider suggestions he keep running until he finishes his 50th Syttende Mai run in 2030 — at age 81. “I think 40 is enough,” he said. “I’ve got 71 good reasons why.”

He'll still train regularly and will run in a few other events each year, he said.

For now, though, the only thing that might slow Selbo down on his way to Stoughton on Sunday would be a piece of litter on the roadside.

“John absolutely hates litter. It is the only thing that will slow him down,” Erickson said. “He will always stop to pick up an empty beer can or candy bar wrapper. He’ll carry it all the way back to the car if he has to.”

