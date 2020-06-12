Running: John Selbo prepares to make his 40th and final Syttende Mai run a solo performance

Distance running can be a lonely sport. Never has that been more true than this year of social distancing and canceled events.
But John Selbo is not about to let the COVID-19 pandemic keep him from achieving the milestone of a lifetime in the run he loves most of all.
Selbo, 71, has crossed the finish line in each of the past 39 Syttende Mai races. The 20-mile Madison-to-Stoughton run is held each May as part of Stoughton’s annual celebration of Norway’s Constitution Day.
“He is so devoted to training for and competing in the race each year, he refers to it as 'The Mother Race,'” local running enthusiast and race organizer Tim Yanacheck said.
“I went to Stoughton High School. It’s a moral obligation,” Selbo said.
This year’s 48th annual event, planned for May 16, was supposed to have been Selbo’s 40th — and final — Syttende Mai run. But the entire celebration, including the run, was canceled due to state-mandated COVID-19 guidelines.
In the meantime, some of Selbo’s friends cooked up an idea. They figured out a route that would be safe for Selbo to run solo (with a couple of helpers taking turns at his side throughout), and he agreed to the idea.
So, early on the morning of Sunday, June 14 — barring injury or bad weather — Selbo and a small group of supporters will gather at Olin-Turville Park in Madison for his 40th and final Syttende Mai run, hoofing it all the way to Mandt Park in Stoughton.
“Considering what’s going on in the world, I’m not sure it’s very relevant, some old man running,” Selbo said. “But I’m from Stoughton, I’ve been a runner for a long time, and I was going to run it for the 40th time before the race got canceled.
“Doug (Erickson, a former Wisconsin State Journal reporter and longtime running partner of Selbo’s) says it makes a better story this way.”
While 40 consecutive years of Syttende Mai races is impressive, it’s not the record. According to Erickson, another former State Journal reporter and copy editor, Cary Segall, has run in the past 42 Syttende Mai races and this year would have been his 43rd.
Erickson, who will drive Selbo’s car from the Madison starting point to Stoughton on race day, has long been impressed by Selbo’s inspirational dedication and stamina.
“He has kept his strength and speed long beyond most runners in their 50s, 60s or 70s,” Erickson said. “He’s rarely injured, rarely misses a training run and almost glides when he runs. If you were to catch a glimpse of him running out of the corner of your eye, you’d think he was 30 years old.”
Selbo was born in La Crosse and raised in Stoughton. He was a standout basketball player at UW-La Crosse before returning to the area. He now lives in Middleton with his wife, Burnie Bridge.
Selbo says he didn’t get serious about running until he finished college.
“You can’t play basketball all your life,” Selbo said. “My best friends are runners (so) I just kind of grew into it.
“The last 25 years have been very good to me in the running world. I run about five or six races a year and about 1,800 miles. I’ve run all over the United States, Europe, islands on the Caribbean,” Selbo said. “That’s what runners do.”
A fixture on the area running scene, Selbo often joins Madison West coaching legend Tom Kaufman on his traditional Sunday runs through the University of Wisconsin Arboretum. And his frequent Syttende Mai running partner was his younger brother, Paul, who served as race director for a spell.
Selbo begins serious training for the Syttende Mai race in February. “This March, I put in 205 miles,” Selbo said. “That’s pretty typical for late winter, early spring.”
Still, Selbo doesn’t consider himself a long-distance runner, and the Syttende Mai often is his longest race of the year. “I’m more of a half-marathon (13-mile), 10-kilometer runner,” he said. “Everybody’s got to find their space.”
One thing Selbo isn’t, friends say, is a technical student of running. “If you ask him what his plan is for a race, he always says, ‘put one foot in front of the other and get to the finish line,’” Erickson said.
While this will be Selbo’s most unusual Syttende Mai run, he has won his age division several times. “Usually, you get a (hand-painted) rosemal plate if you win your age group, and I’ve got a bunch of those,” he said. "(And) I'm the favorite to win this time!"
But he said his most fun race came in 2009, when he found himself running with the women’s leaders for much of the race — and wound up in a photo that made the front page of the State Journal.
The winner was Aimee Kurian (now Hasenfus), and I was running with her and (runner-up) Ann Heaslett,” Selbo said. “That was such a fun race — they’re both friends of mine — and then the next day, there we were on the front page of the paper.”
Selbo won’t consider suggestions he keep running until he finishes his 50th Syttende Mai run in 2030 — at age 81. “I think 40 is enough,” he said. “I’ve got 71 good reasons why.”
He'll still train regularly and will run in a few other events each year, he said.
For now, though, the only thing that might slow Selbo down on his way to Stoughton on Sunday would be a piece of litter on the roadside.
“John absolutely hates litter. It is the only thing that will slow him down,” Erickson said. “He will always stop to pick up an empty beer can or candy bar wrapper. He’ll carry it all the way back to the car if he has to.”
