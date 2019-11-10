Not long after he arrives at work each day, Martin Erl’s co-workers can instantly tell if he hasn’t taken his daily 8- to 10-mile morning run.
Without it, Erl is a bit too energetic. On edge, some would say. Frankly, he acts like someone who just pounded a few energy drinks.
“I’m off the walls, man. Cracking jokes all the time. Not relaxed,” Erl said. “(Running is) just a nice way to get out and relax in the morning and get my day going, and it just so happens that I tend to be pretty good at it.”
Now that’s no joke.
Erl, a 27-year-old former college runner turned social worker from Wauwatosa, got his fourth career marathon victory Sunday morning, navigating a cold and breezy 26.2-mile course in a personal-best 2 hours, 23 minutes and 30 seconds to win the 25th Madison Marathon.
Madison’s Michael Sublette placed second (2:30:04) and Sun Prairie’s Elias Rutto took third (2:36:06).
Erl crossed the finish line on Capitol Square with his arms held high in celebration, then briefly collapsed in exhaustion and shared an emotional embrace with his wife, Hannah.
The secret to success appears to be good old-fashioned hard work for Erl, who said he runs about 120 miles per week, including an extra 5 to 8 after his workday is done. This spring, he won the Milwaukee Marathon and recently added another win at the Kansas City Marathon.
At the finish line, runners of the full and half-marathon — the 4,400 participants represented yet another increase in runners from previous years, said Sara Klemme, president of Madison Festivals — were treated to aluminum foil-like heat wraps, a personal-record bell, water, and of course, a “Wisconsin Tailgate” feast of macaroni and cheese, chili, bratwurst and beer.
After catching his breath and receiving a $1,500 winner’s check, Erl said he could finally cut back his mileage in the sport he loves so dearly. He also was headed to work — he holds a part-time gig at a running store.
“It’s one of those things that I absolutely love to do,” Erl said of running.
Women's
After completing her first marathon — with the top time, no less — Hope Orvold ranked her feat as one of the most difficult accomplishments of her life.
But not the most difficult.
“I’d say it’s probably the second-hardest after child birth,” she said.
Orvold, a mother of two toddlers and a pediatric nurse practitioner from Sussex, won the women's division in a time of 2:59:58, ahead of Waunakee’s Samantha Slattery (3:00:13) and Marshfield’s Rebecca Voss (3:01:01).
With her husband, Ben, cheering her on nearly every step of the way, Orvold went out strong — perhaps too strong, she said — before hanging on in the final mile.
“The last mile was the longest mile of my life,” said Orvold, who ran in college and overcame injuries to return to competition.
With the $1,500 winner’s check, Orvold was looking forward to doing something with her family — perhaps a vacation to the Grand Canyon.
Half-marathon
Former University of Wisconsin athlete Tyson Miehe won the men’s half-marathon (1:05:38) and former UW athlete Shaelyn Sorensen was first in the women’s division at 1:15:26.