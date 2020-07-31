Madison Marathon canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Organizers of the Madison Marathon on Friday announced this year's race — originally scheduled for Nov. 8 — has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement on the event's website said: "Out of concern for the health and safety of our community, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of 2020 Madison Marathon presented by SSM Health due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We feel it is our responsibility to mitigate the potential risks to our participants, spectators, sponsors, and staff who contribute to the full experience on race day."

Race organizers said runners that have paid to register for the marathon can choose to change where their money goes to one of three options:

• Entrants can defer their registration to the next Madison Marathon, scheduled for Nov. 14, 2021;

• They can choose to receive a complete refund;

• Or they can donate their fees to either My Team Triumph or Affordable Dental Care, charities affiliated with the marathon.