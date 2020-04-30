You are the owner of this article.
Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin postponed until September because of COVID-19
Ironman 70.3 half-marathon

Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin racers finish a 56-mile bike ride in 2017.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon scheduled for June 14 has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now will take place on the same day as the full Ironman Wisconsin event.

Both events will take place Sept. 13, according to the Ironman Group that promotes the events.

A release indicated that the decision to postpone the Ironman 70.3 event was based on a mandate from Public Health Madison Dane County.

"In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future," the release said.

An Ironman 70.3 race is half the distance of a full Ironman event. It includes a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.

