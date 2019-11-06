Fifty years ago, Duane Wright earned the distinction of being the last to represent Madison Central High School in athletic competition.
Like that event, the milestone Wright is scheduled to reach at the Madison Marathon on Sunday also involves running. It'll be his 100th time competing in a 26.2-mile race.
But between 1969 and 2006, when he ran his first marathon, running wasn't a huge part of Wright's life. There wasn't much time when he was attending UW-Madison, nor when he entered the workforce and moved to Seattle.
After he was asked to run the 2006 Madison Marathon to accompany his sister's boyfriend, the enjoyment made him a regular competitor.
"Somewhere along the line, someone pointed out, 'If you keep doing this, you're going to hit No. 100,'" Wright said. "By then, I consciously decided if I hit 100, I want to do it in Madison."
Wright, 68, plans to toast the accomplishment with family members who still live in the area and those who are returning. A brother turns 70 next month and a sister recently had her 60th birthday, so there's a lot to celebrate.
Active in marathoning only for the last 14 years, Wright has averaged more than seven a year. He has completed most of the Madison events in that time as well as others closer to his home.
"I run a handful in the spring and I run a handful in the fall," he said. "That way, in a sense, I'm only training twice. They have them several weeks apart and you do a few, then you take it easy for a while and pick it up again."
Wright is among around 4,500 participants expected for Sunday's full and half marathons as well as a wheelchair event. The event starts at 7 a.m. on Capitol Square, with the finish line in the same spot along West Mifflin Street.
The Madison Marathon is celebrating its 25th year with a revamped post-race party on the square, featuring warming tents, live music and tailgate-themed food.
Wright remembers running in a few warm events when the Madison Marathon was staged on Memorial Day weekend until the full event was canceled in 2012 because of extreme heat. This year's event is headed the other direction: Early forecasts for Sunday are calling for a chance of snow and a high temperature around 30.
"They did an excellent job of taking care of the heat problem," Wright joked.
Wright moved to the Pacific Northwest in the late 1970s and, before retiring, worked at the University of Washington for a small agency involved in transportation studies.
In the late 1960s, he was one of the dwindling number of athletes competing for Central High. Only 16 were on the track team in the school's final months, according to a 1969 Wisconsin State Journal story.
Wright remembers the actual ranks being dramatically thinner.
"I can only remember there being four of us," he said. "I suspect I'm forgetting one or two people, but it was very small. It was fortunate that we had a track team."
On June 3, 1969, Wright won the 880-yard race at the Monona Grove WIAA sectional to qualify for state. Four days later, he finished fifth at state as the last active Central athlete.
"I don't know what you would call the feeling," Wright said. "Maybe a bittersweet or an advanced nostalgic feeling, realizing that this was it — they were closing the high school."
Wright's 1969 senior class was the last to graduate from Central. The building at 214 Wisconsin Avenue survived for another 17 years before being demolished. The archway entrance was saved along Wisconsin Avenue; it's now being prepared to be moved and incorporated into a new hotel being constructed out of the adjacent former Madison Area Technical College Downtown campus building at 211 N. Carroll St.
Wright still has the few medals he earned on the track in his senior year. On Sunday, he's hoping a 100th marathon finisher's medal will join them.
"What's happening in terms of my marathon running is I've gotten older and slower, so I have to be selective and find marathons where they keep the course open long enough," he said. "I have a few more left in me."