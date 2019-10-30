The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly bringing back their ball-in-glove logo (you do know it’s both a ball in glove, and an ‘MB’, right?) for full-time use in the 2020 season, according to a website.
Noted sports uniform historian and expert Chris Creamer's sportslogos.net showed an image of the new look of the classic logo on its site this week, noting that a preview of a new Topps Baseball set showed the iconic ball-in-glove look, albeit with a few twists.
The Brewers used the ball-in-glove/MB logo from 1978 until 1993, including during their 1982 World Series appearance against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was designed by an art student at UW-Eau Claire, who won a logo design contest.
Previously, the Brewers — who joined Major League Baseball in 1970 after moving from Seattle — used the famed ‘Barrelman’ as their primary logo; that logo, used originally by the American Association Brewers in 1940, was featured until 1977.
The team has continued to utilize the ball-in-glove look periodically in recent years, most notably wearing it for Friday night home games at Miller Park. The website said the Brewers wore the logo in 52 of their games in the 2019 season.
The current primary logo has been in use since 2018 and features barley in the logo, that, according to the team, “speaks to the heritage of the Brewers’ name that has been in Milwaukee baseball since 1901.”