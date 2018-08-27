Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN LAKE, MARQUETTE, AND SAUK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE, JEFFERSON, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA. * FROM 1 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ARE POSSIBLE TONIGHT AND AGAIN TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT. TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, BUT LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF 4 INCHES OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE. * FLASH FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE IF 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN OR MORE FALLS IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN RURAL AREAS THAT HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN THIS PAST WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&