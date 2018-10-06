Five months after Gov. Scott Walker took “bold, decisive action” in the state’s mud-wrestling match with chronic wasting disease, his three-pronged emergency order to help Wisconsin’s deer herd is down to one barbless spike held on by duct tape.
The governor did little to defend the emergency rules he issued May 2, even as his own agency appointees and fellow Republicans decided CWD wasn’t all that urgent. After all, it’s been 16.5 years since CWD’s discovery in Iowa County, and 7.5 years since Walker’s inauguration.
If it took until May 2018 for him to declare the emergency, why not wait another six months and discuss it over coffee and cream cheese during the 2019 state-budget process? Besides, the elections are a month away. Let sleeping prions rest, right?
Well, that was the attitude Monday in Madison during a 7.5-hour public hearing, which ended with the Legislature’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules voting 6-4 along party lines (Republicans over Democrats) to block Walker’s rule restricting hunters from transporting whole deer from Wisconsin’s 55 CWD-affected counties.
Hunters would have been required to quarter or bone out their deer, and leave the brain/spinal column in the county where they killed it. Either that or take the deer to a licensed processor or taxidermist within 72 hours.
A few weeks earlier, the nine-member citizens board overseeing the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection similarly ignored Walker’s emergency directive forbidding captive elk/deer farms in CWD counties from moving live animals from their premises. Instead, the board will schedule hearings after the elections to review permanent live-transfer regulations.
Therefore, of the three “aggressive actions” and “new initiatives” in Walker’s “balanced approach” to battling CWD, one remains: an order directing the Department of Natural Resources to work with Wisconsin’s 376 captive deer/elk farms to “enhance” their fencing. The facilities already must be enclosed by at least one 8-foot-high fence. Depending on their CWD status, the directive requires they add at least a three-wire electrical fence, a second 8-foot fence, or an impermeable physical barrier.
The JCRAR voted 6-4 to retain that rule, with Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, and Sen. Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, joining the JCRAR’s four Democrats to require enhanced fencing.
First, though, Monday’s hearing featured entertainment from Rep. Adam Jarchow, R-Balsam Lake, who talked as if Walker’s carcass restrictions would have made hunters not only quarter or bone out deer in the field, but also smoke-cure their sausage and vacuum-seal their roasts before driving home.
“This law is pandering to outdoor writers at large newspapers,” Jarchow testified. “It’s a political stunt masquerading as policy. Those who will suffer from it are hard-working folks who live in my district and love to hunt. My constituents work all year long. They sacrifice their vacation and they work overtime so they can have one week a year of Wisconsin’s deer hunting tradition. Now if they get a deer, they can’t bring the damned thing home without following some absurd procedure or paying someone to butcher it.”
Not to be outdone, a couple of hunters testified that leaving the deer’s bones, spine and head in the field would offend nonhunters’ sensibilities and hurt hunting’s image. Some also predicted hunters would ignore the law and sneak deer home, or leave them to waste. And, of course, they also claimed the rule would force people to quit hunting.
Sigh. To hear Jarchow and such folk talk, you’d think Wisconsin hunters are lazy scofflaws who care only about personal convenience and nothing about slowing CWD’s spread. Quartering or boning out deer and packing out meat is far easier than dragging an entire carcass. It’s standard practice in elk hunting, so let’s not confuse “different” for “harder.”
And if we’re worried that some bleached bones in leaf-littered woodlots will cause massive swooning among hikers and birdwatchers, why stop there? We should also demand the DNR scrape up all road-killed deer, raccoons and squirrels within 24 hours of being Goodyeared.
TJ Hauge, testifying on behalf of the Wisconsin chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, talked more sensibly. “To those who claim … it’s too hard to quarter a deer in the field, I ask that you stop underestimating hunters,” Hauge said. “We chose inconvenience the moment we chose to kill our own food instead of paying someone else to do it. Hunters who process their own meat already know how to quarter deer. We’re only changing the setting where they do it. They can still process their own game or take the quarters to whichever processor they choose.”
Hauge also said he lacks confidence in lawmakers to address CWD next year during budget deliberations.
“We’re looking at 16 years that our Legislature has not acted on this issue, so it’s hard to believe they’ll make it a priority next year,” he said. “I have a hard time pushing off something that’s now in place for the hope something new will happen later. History suggests it won’t.”
Ultimately, the JCRAR blocked deer-carcass restrictions for practical reasons. For instance, neither the DNR nor DATCP has clearly defined “licensed processor.” Must these operations be licensed meat retailers, or state- or federally certified meat processors? Further, shouldn’t processors determine the origins of deer they accept, and is that possible without mandatory carcass tags?
Further, it’s not always easy to dispose of deer bones responsibly. In fact, some garbage collectors refuse to pick them up, and no law mandates they do so. Some counties also don't have landfills that accepts deer bones.
Meanwhile, others testifying Monday overstated such challenges. One deer farmer claimed it would cost the state $1 million to put one plastic-lined dumpster in each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.
Ahem. During a CWD meeting Sept. 29 in Richland Center, folks heard a more realistic assessment. Doug Duren of Cazenovia shared information from a Viroqua company that quoted $500 for a 20-yard dumpster, $25 for a plastic liner, and $70 for each additional ton of waste. That totals $42,840 for 72 dumpsters, or 4 percent of the $1 million claim.
Right or wrong, those numbers speak to bigger problems: Wisconsin has been dealing with CWD for more than 16 years, and our lawmakers are just now asking truly basic questions.