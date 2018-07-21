PRESQUE ISLE — Six times I’ve shared my cedar-strip rowboat with Scott Hassett for the Bob Ellis Row-Trolling Classic muskie tournament, and six times we’ve towed our flotilla of lures from the event’s 9 a.m. start till its 4 p.m. finish without triggering one attack, savage or otherwise.
Hassett and I logged our sixth day of futility July 14 during the event’s 15th anniversary tourney, which attracted about 40 anglers and 20-plus rowboats. Our latest failure came three days after Hassett guaranteed we’d catch a muskie. His optimism burst forth during an email exchange, no doubt sparked by a recent visit to Rollie and Helen’s Musky Shop in Minocqua, where he bought two Pounder baits by Livingston Lures.
Hassett proudly introduced his new lures after we arrived July 13 at Jim Olson’s cabin on Crab Lake.
“One’s a ‘perch’ and the other’s a ‘whitefish,’ and they’re only $15 each,” Hassett said while removing the stout, jointed baits from their Pete Maina-endorsed packages and displaying them in Olson’s kitchen.
The lures did look impressive. Then again, all muskie plugs look awesome to bystanders and other innocents, given that they rival the size and general shape of a billy club, and carry three or more treble hooks that could shock a shark. Whether you fear a bonking or a stabbing, never relax your guard near a muskie lure.
My records indicate Hassett, who is a cousin of mine, and I first teamed up for “the Ellis” in October 2007, roughly six weeks after his departure as secretary of the Department of Natural Resources. We fished the event again the following October, but conflicting schedules then sidelined us until the event’s June 2013 and June 2014 dates.
We hoped that switch to June would improve our luck, but early-summer row-trolling proved just as vain as autumn trolling five years before. And the tournament’s move to mid-July in 2015 didn’t spawn a strike for us, either.
Still, our complaints are more ritual than heartfelt. Those who fish the Ellis don’t set high expectations for action or potential winnings. After all, the Ellis has no money. If you catch the biggest fish, you claim a traveling trophy — featuring one of Bob’s handmade baits — that you must return the next year.
Further, admission is free, participants voluntarily donate prizes, and even the sign-up/registration is more courtesy than requirement. Still, the tournament’s organizer and director, Kevin Wallenfang; his assistant, Steve Reinstra; and the after-dinner entertainment, Geoff Crandall, are dutiful guys who keep things organized and consistent.
And as much as everyone wants to battle muskies, this tournament is just as much about old rowboats, restored rowboats, homemade rowboats, and rowboats custom-built for row-trolling. In fact, you’ll be mildly scorned if you skip the informal boat show afterward at the nearby Skyview Lodge, where the contestants ogle and judge each other’s boats.
This is a modest group that likes to share ideas and honor the sport’s heritage. No one pretends to be a modern-day Bob Ellis, the tournament’s legendary namesake who died at age 71 while row-trolling in November 1989 on Papoose Lake. In fact, not even Ellis’ many relatives who attend the event tout their bloodline, except to say Bob would have turned 100 this year.
But for the record, Ellis was inducted into the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in 2008 for his impact on the sport. Patricia Strutz, a local fishing guide, started the tournament in 2004 to memorialize him, saying no one did more to promote row-trolling.
The sport traces its roots to 1923, when Wisconsin outlawed motor-trolling on inland waters. State rules defined trolling this way: “Trailing any lure, bait or similar device that may attract or catch fish from a propelled boat.”
Wisconsin loosened its motor-trolling ban for much of the state later in the century, and loosened it across Northern counties in recent years, but most row-trollers still prefer to propel their boats with oars, not engines. Expecting mere laws to change such thinking is akin to asking dry-fly fishermen to drown worms for bait. No offense, but one just doesn’t do such things.
Besides, if you fire up a boat engine, how can you hear loons yodeling, fish splashing, cardinals calling or neighbors quibbling on nearby piers? Even so, rowing isn’t silent. Experienced row-trollers wield silicone spray to silence groaning and squeaking oarlocks. It’s hard to talk over such persistent noise, no matter how precisely you mesh words with oar strokes.
Then again, Hassett and I keep practicing that craft. Not that I’m keeping track, but we’ve fished upward of six hours each time we’ve participated in the Ellis, which totals 36 hours over the years. Despite those many hours, most aren’t idle or empty, and some stories aren’t reruns.
This year, for example, we talked politics, touched on religion, and praised fishing friends and hunting buddies who make great camp cooks. Hassett even praised the friend of a friend whose specialty was blueberry pancakes. That would be the late Bill Wood, a Madison member of Muskies Inc., who always cooked for his buddies during fishing trips to Canada.
Word trickled back to Wood one year that the crew was tiring of his blueberry pancakes. The next morning Wood strode from the kitchen with a notepad and pen, and said, “You name it; I’ll make it.” Urging them on, he took orders for waffles, pancakes, buttered toast, fried eggs, scrambled eggs and his omelet bar.
Wood then retreated to the kitchen to clank pans, scrape spatulas and whirl wire whips. When he returned 20 minutes later, he served each man his breakfast: a hot stack of blueberry/buttermilk pancakes.
Meanwhile, back on Crab Lake, our day passed quickly enough, even though the air was still, the sun bright and temperatures broiling. We talked with Crandall and Reinstra twice in passing. Their lures weren’t tricking any muskies, either. We wondered if anyone had caught anything on the other lakes: Big, Clear, Papoose or Presque Isle.
Wallenfang filled us in later: Of the 40-plus anglers rowing that day, only one caught a muskie. The 36-inch fish hit a 6-inch Grandma bait in a fire-tiger finish. “Caught it just across from the launch on Crab,” Wallenfang said.
Hassett and I shared the same thought: That’s one more muskie than we’ve ever caught in the Ellis.