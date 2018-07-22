The following is a calendar for outdoors recreational events in and around southern Wisconsin as of July 23, 2018. Please note that readers are advised to contact clubs and organizations, especially in the event of inclement weather, to check the status of each listing.
July 23: Sign up for Hunter Safety Education Internet Field Day classes. Slots available for Aug. 4. Visit https://gowild.wi.gov/ to find classes available in Dane County. Call Darin or Ray at huntsafemad@gmail.com.
July 29: Waunakee Gun Club's weekly open shooting (5-stand sporting clays). 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heated shooting pavilion. Also open for shooting Wednesdays 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 to 3 p.m. 6680 Ripp Drive in town of Dane. Call 608-669-0197 or visit http://www.wgcsportingclays.com.
July 29: Open shooting at North Bristol Sportsman's Club. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 7229 N. Greenway Road in Sun Prairie. Also shooting Thursdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 608-837-6048.
July 29: Hope Rod & Gun Club open shooting. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also open Mondays from 4 p.m. to dusk. 3435 Siggelkow Road in McFarland. Call David Murray at 608-770-9720.
Aug. 4 and 5: North Freedom Rod Gun and Archery Club's 64th annual trap and bow shoot. Includes 28-target McKenzie archery course. Merchandise trap shoot on Sunday along with gun raffle drawing. Located south of Seeley Lake. Visit http://northfreedomgunandbow.com/.
Aug. 5: Columbia County Sportsman's League clay shoot. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also shooting Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Rio Conservation Club, W5950 Gorman Road in Rio.
Aug. 5: Wisconsin River Sportsmen's Club merchandise and 50-bird individual trap shoot. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 10041 County Trunk Y in Mazomanie. Visit http://www.wrsclub.org.
Aug. 11: Roche a Cri Bowmen outdoor 3-D merchandise shoot. Registration 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at 2021 14th Drive in Friendship. Call John at 608-339-9066.
Aug. 11 and 12: Sauk Prairie Bowhunters 3D/broad head shoot. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highway 78/Y in Sauk City. Call Tom at 608-434-0645 or visit http://www.saukprairiebowhunters.com.
Aug. 19: Baraboo Bowmen's ASA-style 2-man team shoot. Range located on Neuman Road. Food and drink available. See http://www.baraboobowmen.com.
Aug. 19: Columbia County Sportsman's League clay shoot. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also shooting Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Rio Conservation Club, W5950 Gorman Road in Rio.
Sept. 2: Merrimac Conservation Club’s Labor Day Weekend shoot. Located 1 mile west of Merrimac on Highway 78 and 113. Call Dick at 608-434-0246.
Sept. 28 and 29: 15th Annual Pioneer Gun & Collectibles Show. Noon to 8 p.m. (Fri.) and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sat.). Marquette County Fairgrounds in Westfield. $5 entry donation. Call 608-296-4146 or visit http://www.westfield-wi.com.
Sept. 29: Merrimac Conservation Club’s Fist Full of Dollars shoot. Located 1 mile west of Merrimac on Highway 78 and 113. Call Dick at 608-434-0246.