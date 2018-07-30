Listening to a harvest forecast of Wisconsin’s state herb can be a fragile conversation.
Often the news is disheartening.
Paul Hsu has been trusting the ginseng plant for 44 years in Marathon County. He and his son, Will Hsu, have a large domestic ginseng operation. They also buy and sell wild ginseng, shipping it and related products around the world.
Wisconsin’s wild digging season begins next month, so some who dig, sell and consume the plant’s roots are likely anxiously awaiting word of buying and selling prices. Plant population and health estimates are nearly impossible to come by.
“With tariff talk of 15 percent the products will be harder to sell, but because of the scarcity of ginseng, I believe it will be stable; similar to last year,” Hsu said. “But it’s a little early to say for sure.”
Stable, according to Hsu, means between $700 to $800 a pound for dried wild roots and fresh (green) roots starting at $190 to $200 a pound, but maybe bulging to $210 for prime produce.
Most, but not all, diggers sell their roots green, sometimes the same day they are dug. The digging (harvesting) season is Sept. 1 to Nov. 1 inclusive. Wisconsin and federal laws regulate the harvest (digging), sale, and purchase of wild ginseng in the state, and its shipment out of and into the state.
Being in possession of a valid license ($15.75 resident; $30.75 nonresident) is required at the time of harvest (digging) and sale.
Only plants with three or more true leaves (prongs) and a fruit stalk may be harvested. Each true leaf has five leaflets.
The plants’ leaves and stem, minus mature berries, shall be kept with all plants until they are taken to the harvester’s home or place of business. All seeds, usually two per fruit, must be planted in the vicinity of the parent plants using best planting practices to encourage germination and growth.
The roots may be sold between Sept. 1 and March 31. If held beyond March 31, the ginseng must be inspected and certified.
“Some diggers have held over their certified roots hoping for a better price, but that has backfired in the past,” Hsu said. “Seeing a price of $800, hoping for $1,000, and then getting $600 was not a good move.”
Hsu said the value of individual roots varies, and so does the price.
“Wrinkles, shape, age, size, and texture all help to determine the price we pay,” he said.
He also rates Wisconsin’s plants the best, due primarily to the conditions in certain parts of the state.
“It’s a God-given gift that no one can duplicate. It’s the terroir (ter-WAHR), a combination of the land, weather, soil, water and air. The technique of growing the plant, if it is commercial, too, makes a difference.”
Hsu points out that when he started his business in Wisconsin, there were 3,600 pounds of wild ginseng dug and sold annually. Most recent figures put that number at 1,200 pounds, about a third.
At that rate of decrease, the plant could become extinct, Hsu said.
“The main reason is likely over-harvesting; I’ve always promoted digging only 10-year-old plants,” he said.
Hsu estimates he has given away more than $1 million in seed during the past 20 years, giving diggers more to plant than they harvest.