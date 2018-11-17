Wisconsin’s 2018 gun deer season opened Saturday, Nov. 17 with a hush of snowfall.
An inch or more of snow fell, quieting and covering deer habitat with a white blanket providing added conditions for safety, good sighting for participants, and when necessary, a surface to imprint every hoof and boot.
Deer hunters and employees of businesses catering to hunters were engaged in the kickoff of the annual nine-day affair leading up to Thanksgiving and beyond.
The color of the season was prominent, too, and helps tell a story.
Warmer high temperatures will make short work of some of the snowfall during the week.
The season ends Sunday, Nov. 25, and will be followed by several more opportunities for hunters to take venison and some of the secondary products home for the holidays.