The five-year Southwest Wisconsin CWD, deer, and predator study is entering its third winter as biologists capture and collar adult deer, bobcats and coyotes.
While some of the previously collared deer have been killed by hunters or died from other causes, there are about 320 adult collared deer (bucks and does), 29 bobcats, and 52 coyotes within the two study areas.
Last spring, 104 fawns were captured and collared.
A crew working in two study areas — Grant and western Iowa counties and eastern Iowa and western Dane counties — is beginning the deer capture this winter with 21 members.
Dan Storm, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources research scientist in Rhinelander is directing that portion of the study.
“Those collared adult deer taken by hunters during the nine-day gun deer season were all contacted, provided data from their deer carcass, and returned the collars containing the GPS units to the DNR (Department of Natural Resources),” Storm said. “Hunters received information of where their animals have been during the study period.”
Researchers continue to compliment the hunters, landowners (now more than 300), and general public for assisting, volunteering, and showing a positive interest in the research.
After next winter’s capture season (the fourth), data will begin being analyzed and adult deer will continue to be monitored for an extended period, as will the coyotes and bobcats.
While general data and findings are being reported regularly and posted on the DNR website, there have been some interesting anecdotal happenings — some perplexing.
Storm said several deer left the study area and moved very long distances, then backtracked either all the way or part way to where they began their journeys.
In looking at maps created by GPS data, it's clear one deer created a path of departure and then backtracked as though it were following the same curves and loops created when it ventured out.
“How do these deer navigate these routes?” Storm was left to wonder aloud. “Are they using visual clues, scents, or something else to follow the path back, in one case right where they started the journey?”
Of particular interest to Storm, who expects analysis and discussion of the data could go on several years beyond its five-year study period, are the bucks’ movements during the rut (breeding season).
Several more local movements out of the study areas include one deer ending up in Yellowstone Lake Wildlife Area in Lafayette County, and another one relocating to the Middleton area.
Several deer have crossed the Wisconsin River, as have some of the predators.
All of the collars from deer that have died or been taken by hunters have been returned. The units strapped on the necks of adult deer cost $1,400 each and weigh less than a pound.
As the researchers hoped, hunters have gone about their business. They don’t seem to be avoiding — or targeting, for that matter — collared deer during hunting seasons. Many hunters who have bagged collared deer have said they had not noticed the collar until the deer was down.
It is indeed legal during the season to take a collared deer, coyote or bobcat into possession.