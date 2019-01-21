Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... .SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE NIGHT. WE EXPECT THE SNOW TO INCREASE IN INTENSITY AFTER MIDNIGHT, ESPECIALLY BETWEEN 3 AM AND 9 AM WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE THREAT FOR A WINTRY MIX HAS SHIFTED SOUTH OF WISCONSIN. MANY AREAS HAVE PICKED UP 1 TO 2 INCHES OF SNOW, WITH AN ADDITIONAL 4 TO 6 INCHES EXPECTED BEFORE IT ENDS RAPIDLY LATER WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE HIGHER SNOWFALL RATE EXPECTED AFTER SUNRISE ON WEDNESDAY, IS LIKELY TO MAKE FOR A VERY DIFFICULT MORNING COMMUTE. HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED WITH A TREACHEROUS WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW, HEAVY AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY BETWEEN 3 AM AND 9 AM WEDNESDAY MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...NOW UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY LATER TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&