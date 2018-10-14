The eyes of some animals, including white-tailed deer, reflect light back toward a person shining a light at their eyes. It is like the eyes are glowing.
While there are major restrictions on using lights, including vehicle headlights, to view deer, some shining is permitted during certain hours.
“It is illegal to use or possess with the intent to use, a light including vehicle headlights for shining wild animals between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. from September 15 through December 31, whether or not in possession of a firearm, bow or crossbow,” states the 2018 Wisconsin Deer Hunting Regulations pamphlet on page 20.
Shining deer, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. is permitted, provided there are no deer hunting implements (guns, bows or crossbows) in the vehicle.
Some municipalities may have more strict ordinances, so check with a clerk if necessary.
More generally, it is illegal to use or possess with the intent to use, a light including vehicle headlights for shining any wild animal while hunting or in the possession of a firearm, bow or crossbow. This includes laser sights on firearms, bows, or crossbows.
The closure of shining of any kind, while not being in possession of implements of hunting between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. in September through December relate mostly to possible disturbance of rural residents after 10 p.m.
Some exceptions exist for animals traditionally hunted at night.