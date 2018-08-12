SAUK CITY — Call it a basic read-and-reel option.
Emily Judd, director of at the Sauk City Public Library, is preparing to check out spinning and spin-casting rods and reels, lined and ready for new anglers to attach hooks or lures.
It’s all part of an idea resurrected after a decade of inactivity.
“About 10 to 15 years ago I worked on the idea of checking out fishing poles to new anglers who wanted to try fishing but didn’t have the means or knowledge,” said Wayne Whitemarsh, at McFarlanes’ Retail and Service Center in Sauk City. “The library loved the idea but one board member nixed the idea and there it sat all these years.
“The Library Board has approved it and very much supports it now,” Judd said of the read-and-reel idea. “We want to get people, of any age, outdoors to enjoy the Sauk Prairie area and beyond. If children, for example, are exposed to the outdoors it can foster an appreciation of nature. It goes along with our bird-watching program and checkout idea.”
Of course the library has self-help books, too, including materials on fishing, preparing and cooking fish.
“This is a good way to try out fishing without spending a lot on supplies. It’s for all ages, too,” Judd said. “The gear can be checked out for two-week periods. Fishing licenses are not required for individuals younger than 16.”
Bait, hooks and lures will not be included in the checkout, but Whitemarsh said if someone stops in at McFarlanes’ he’ll make some recommendations of what to use for bait or lure and where and how to fish from shore. He may even dust off a little booklet he prepared a decade ago for beginning anglers.
To help draw attention to fish and fishing, a 13-foot art of a fish, made from old library’s old CDs will be on display at the library. The art was constructed by a library staff member, Becky
Powers, with help from other librarians. The CD fish (the CDs simulate fish scales) was recently featured along the Pecatonica River, between Argyle and Blanchardville for an August art display.
McFarlanes’ will continue to maintain the rods, reels and lines in good working order, but the equipment comes with no guarantee of catching fish, only having fun, Judd and Whitemarsh were quick to add.