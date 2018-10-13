Rick Horton, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin district biologist for the National Wild Turkey Federation announced that the Wisconsin State Chapter of the NWTF has received three Wisconsin Habitat Partnership Fund grants from Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources.
The area to be impacted by the habitat grants include Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest Openings in Northwest Wisconsin, Grantsburg Savanna; and Namekagon Barrens Wildlife Areas in Northwest Wisconsin; and Mud Lake Wildlife Area in Columbia County.
Fire will be used at the three sites to improve turkey roosting, nesting, brood-rearing, feeding and loafing habitat.
In addition, some sites will receive brush clearing, mowing, fruit tree and hardwood tree planting.
In addition to wild turkeys, fire will help improve habitat for deer, red-headed woodpeckers, whippoorwills, songbirds, ruffed grouse, woodcock and songbirds.
At some sites sharp-tailed grouse and sandhill cranes will be benefited, too.
Fire will impact a number of invasive species, as well, cutting back on the seedlings.
The WHPF grants are intended to increase the amount and quality of hunting, trapping and wildlife viewing lands available to the public.
Horton explained that fire is a natural element often used to help shape a field or forest to set it back into earlier, less mature, succession stages, which often benefit wildlife more than a climax forest.
“Oak woodlands were more open at one time,” Horton said. “Fire will kill some of the brush, take out some invasive species, and there will be a flush of growth creating food for wildlife. This burning, now and in the future, will help in future acorn production.”
Some of the edge plantings will include food trees and shrubs such as pin cherry, hawthorn and highbush cranberry.
These grants were made possible with Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration (Pittman-Robertson) funds allocated by WDNR to habitat conservation.
The three grants will help to conserve 4,341 acres of oak woodland and forest openings in Wisconsin. NWTF-WI Super Fund money matched nearly $200,000 in WHPS grants.