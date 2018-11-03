BARNEVELD — Mike Zintz, a 72-year-old man from Madison, hunts deer almost exclusively with archery equipment, including a climber tree stand.
Usually he’s alone, but someone knows where he is, and he totes his phone with him.
During the recent deer rut, Zintz used his trusty climbing stand to get perched and ready for an exciting morning viewing deer and other wildlife. Two young deer came by and then a large-bodied, eight-point buck. He drew on the buck, downed it, and it tumbled through some prickly ash shrubs, 25 yards into a ravine.
His extended family, including his grandchildren, eat up to two deer a year.
“My family loves the venison; most of it we cube and put in a wok with some light oil and eat it that way. If it were just me, 72, I might eat the meat without a CWD test, but you never know and I’m sure not going to feed it to my grandkids until it’s tested,” he said. “You never know.”
Safety is a primary concern for him.
“I worked 26 years at the physical plant at UW-Madison. About 50 percent of the time I was using ropes and a few other safety devices to wash high windows,” he said.
It's common for people in that line of work to suffer a fall, but he said that most often happened when someone was using an extension ladder or a step ladder.
Zintz had a heart attack in 2003 but it was repaired with six bypasses. He now appears in good health, spending two to three days a week at a gym and he watches his diet. He avoids ground venison because of the fat content that would be added.
Now he drags his own deer to his always-ready deer cart. About three hours after getting the buck recently, he had it down the hill by his pickup ready to have a hand loading it before heading home to begin the process of cutting, wrapping and freezing the venison.
“I’ll wait for the CWD test to come back in eight to 10 days before eating any of it,” he said recently. “If it tests positive for the prions, I’ll toss it in the landfill. In the meantime, I'd try to get another deer here in Iowa County or Richland County, but with a bow. I haven’t gun hunted in a long time.”
Zintz began bow hunting in 1972. He said he enjoys the solitude -- part of the reason he foregoes bow hunting during gun deer season (Archers can fill their gun harvest authorization, formerly called a carcass tag, using a bow or crossbow).
Zintz first hunted deer -- with a firearm -- when he was 13.
“A relative got me started; my father didn’t deer hunt,” he said.
In addition to CWD, Zintz has one other fear about deer hunting: Lyme disease.
“During mild weather like this the first two things I do when I get home is put my clothes in the washer and take a shower," Zintz said.
Zintz also enjoys hunting morels or fishing bluegills from Madison's lakes.