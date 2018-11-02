Attracting birds and other wildlife isn’t entirely about bird feeders, cracked corn and suet cakes.
Natural foods, often grown in a garden, lawn or nearby field can be as nutritious and appealing as something coming from a feed mill or meat market.
Wild crabapples and flowering crab trees often produce a superfluity of fruit, which hangs on throughout autumn and winter. White-tailed deer, gray and fox squirrels, chipmunks, numerous birds including grouse and turkeys, and many more critters gravitate to these tiny apples when other wild foods are out-of-season or otherwise in low supply.
Planting a few of these small shrubs or allowing the wild crabapples to flourish in nearby forests quickly becomes a winter food for wildlife.
Even robins returning in spring sometimes find a few of these left over pomes.
In a few instances, however, these fruits begin to ferment and produce enough alcohol to make birds a bit tipsy.
Some birds, beyond eagles, hawks, owls and other birds that scavenge, take meat products, too.
With winter approaching, small rodents, including various mouse species, are looking for a more favorable, warm habitat. Houses and outbuildings are popular possibilities.
A morning run of a mousetrap line around the house produced six mice. All were dumped under a bird feeding station. Within an hour (daylight), two of the mice had disappeared.
Blue jays!
By day’s end the trapped rodents were nowhere to be found and these larger gluttonous birds left the feeder food for smaller grain eaters.