TOWN OF RIDGEWAY — An Iowa County deer hunter spent Thanksgiving Day retelling her opening day and life perils as though they were opportunities to test her resolve.
Juliana Broek, 80, after raising two children and getting divorced found a great friend in "John" some 25 years ago.
She answered a deer hunting calling at 17 in Minnesota and later worked as an interior designer in Madison until she had enough money to purchase rundown, rocky land that was good for reverting back to prairie and fine deer country.
A heart attack, her third, she said, on Oct. 20 happened with John driving her home from a trying day in Dane County, but instead of stopping at her country place, John whizzed past and straight to Upland Hills Health, Hospital and Clinics in Dodgeville.
The doctors and nurses stabilized her before sending her on a ride of her life to St. Mary’s back in Madison where cardiologists examined her and eventually sent her home, assuring her there was no heart damage.
She continued to ask the cardiologists, “what did you do?” She was told the artery cured itself and no surgery was necessary but advised relaxation, among medical antidotes.
Juliana always purchases a gun deer license but sometimes forgoes the season, as she did last year. She was licensed a week before this season and had a doctor’s approval to hunt should she decide to give it a go.
At 2 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2018, about when most deer hunters are filling their tummies or wetting their whistles, she started gathering her gun, shells, clothing and stepped (didn’t hop) onto her ATV and headed for her ladder stand. John was hunting, too, a short distance away. The two would meet later at her stand and head back to compare mental episodes of the short afternoon hunt.
"I was anxious and about didn’t go," she said.
It was a very slow process going up a ladder and into a stand, she said. One step, wait, and one step and then pulling the scoped 30-06 rifle up, finding she remembered the cartridges, loaded, and began waiting.
“I kept watching from the tree on that beautiful overcast day,” she said. “A little deer passed through the deer-high prairie grasses, too beautiful to take.”
Finally two shadows appeared by the woods in tall grass. Juliana brought her rifle up, aimed and fired. The deer disappeared and she tried putting another shell in the chamber. The gun jammed.
Eventually she climbed down, walked to her ATV and waited for John. They talked, each accounting for the afternoon’s events.
“Did you look for the deer,” John asked. “No,” she said.
A short time later, John yelled back to Juliana, “you shot Fred, Jr.” The big-racked buck quickly became named Fred, Jr. (John shot a buck six years ago, nicknamed him Fred because he was horse-sized.)
“The rack on my deer was a mimic of Fred’s antlers,” she said.
Juliana got on her knees and thanked the buck for giving up his life to make her day, her season, and, yes, at that one moment, one of her life's grand experiences.
Back at the dwelling, as John finished removing the deer’s innards, Juliana got what she described as buck fever over the 14-pointer, a monster in her mind and planned to take it to a taxidermist the next day.
Final counts and measurements will be conducted early next year.
The buck’s tissue is being tested for chronic wasting disease and then gifted to a son-in-law in northern Wisconsin.