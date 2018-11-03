BAYFIELD COUNTY — Hunting is too often about one endeavor. Taking animals, or taking fish, into possession and disregarding the rest of the experience.
Those take-lots escapades may ask a hunter to succeed in that single challenge above all else.
Competition may come into play, too, even when hunting alone.
“Did you limit out today?” fellow hunters and non-hunters often ask. “Did you bag a big one?”
There’s a new dog in our extended family, but still a bit timid of what hunting is all about. What all the noises mean, and how to react to new scents and another animal noisily going airborne must confuse a dog at first.
What’s a dog to do when finding a wounded or dead bird and bringing it back to the hunter? And what if the downed grouse spanks the dog across her face?
There is so much for Zelda to learn for a small-for-the-breed golden retriever. Why not take this hunting thing in slices? There’s no need always carry a shotgun at first. That takes the pressure off the hunter, too, because the expectation of coming home empty is expected, if not by society, at least by the hunter.
One small expectation here, however, was to fill the Department of Natural Resources “grouse kit” with a drop of blood and a tiny heart and ship it back to the DNR to test for antibodies connected to West Nile virus. This is part of finding if there is some support for a bird virus leading to the suspected downfall in grouse populations in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
If a sample didn’t happen because not a single bird fell, there would be no reason for guilt. Some of the other 399 Wisconsin kit-holders could hold up their end of the deal.
This hunt could be about introducing a new dog, and a hunter, to take to relaxed grouse hunting.
Hunters could take pause and study animal tracks in the sand, woolly aphids on alder twigs, be amazed a black bear is still out and about in late October, or see a wild turkey gobbler working late to fill up for leaner days ahead.
Start the day afield any time one wants. Photograph a grouse, rather than, or before, flushing it off a forest trail. Wonder why two Minnesotans traveled east to hunt grouse, and then drove their Cadillac Escalade truck into the forest lanes.
Maybe they felt some guilt because they offered their location to this new dog. We moved on leaving them to wonder why we didn’t carry a gun but an over-sized camera and a leash instead.
In the end there was a heart sample to ship to Madison, a few birds in the cabin freezer, and satisfaction that Zelda didn’t say no or yes to her first hunt.