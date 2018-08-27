One of the best edible fall fungi is the vibrant, timidly vivid, and flamboyant fungus usually discovered growing from hardwood trees.
Sulphur shelf, a.k.a. chicken-of the-woods, or sulphur mushroom is a bracket polypore commonly seen from late July through October. Late September and early October is prime time.
Many mycology manuals sort this edible fungus into several species, varieties or subspecies, which may be the reason the fruiting season is so varied.
Individual sites are often repeat locations year-after-year, sometimes only with one variety while other trees have two or even three fruiting times in August and beyond.
Some living trees sport a clump of brackets, often out of reach without climbing tools, but stumps and logs from once-living wood are much more dependable as locations to be rechecked annually and sometimes throughout the season.
On occasion, too, other polypores fruit from the same log or stump, either before or after the sulphur brackets have occurred.
Most fungi, particularly those growing during warm weather, have a short “freshness” period making rechecking known locations advisable. Once or twice a week is advised because the tissue gets punky and insect-infested after the fungus stops growing.
Color may change with age, too, from one day to the next.
Identification is relatively easy because this bracket is generally alone in having the vivid display of an early autumn scene.
The sulphur color, the presence of pores, not gills, on the lower surface, numerous brackets without typical stalks are keys.
An uncommon similarity, the poisonous Jack-o-lantern mushroom, has a stalk and gills, which easily part it from the edible chicken-of-the-woods.
All fungi, particularly this one, should be cooked in some fashion before consuming.
By a similar name, hen-of-the-woods also occurs in autumn, in similar locations but is gray, not sulphur-colored and the brackets are much smaller and have a different morphology, too.
Know and collect a few edible fungi, leaving the others to photographers, artists, and mycologists.