Radford (Jim) and Lester (Spark) Bassett, then 23 and 21 years old, left home from Fort Atkinson hoping to paddle their canoe down the Rock and Mississippi rivers through New Orleans into the Gulf of Mexico and eventually touching South America.
Their first entry — by Spark — in their daily log, dated Oct. 23, 1932, described a great autumn day with “hundreds of ducks coming close to shore as it grows dark.”
Entries continued from that October through Feb. 1, 1933, and then again from June 2 until July 8, 1933, when the Bassett boys landed in New Orleans.
They returned to the Madison area — perhaps by hitchhiking — but no one knows. It is believed they had been trying to sell their gear on the return trip.
It wasn’t until after Jim died in 1973 that his son — Bill Bassett — first discovered the original log, “Eight Months on the River.”
Bill Bassett, 70, splits his time between Florida and Hayward, where he continues to enjoy most of the outdoors activities introduced to him by his father, Jim (Radford).
The discovery over his father's writings of the ambitious trip was a bit of a surprise.
“I stumbled onto the diary after his death while going through some of his possessions,” Bill Bassett said. “Then it sat there for years longer. It was never a focal point of our discussions during all those years of trout fishing or sitting by a campfire in Canada, even though he was the one who got me into the outdoors.”
Bill Bassett lost track of the diary in the years that followed but it was re-discovered.
Bill Bassett’s second cousin, Brock Heckel, and his wife, Melonie Winters, took it upon themselves to read, transcribe, punctuate and bind the log into a book back in 1988, gifting a handful of copies to family members. They also visited sites along the rivers traveled and took photos of notable locations. The boys never spoke of taking any photographs while trading off entering daily notes into the dated log.
Family members say the journal isn't available to the public but they hadn't really considered it, either.
“The book is in Jim and Spark’s original words, only adding some punctuation and correcting a few spellings of locations,” Bill Bassett said. “Brock and Melonie did add the photographs and newspaper clippings, too.”
The diary was less a travel log of the rivers’ plants, animals and people than it was a chronicle of their efforts to eat, cope and survive and arduous journey.
The trip was a life adventure back when living — in the heart of the Great Depression — was hard. An adventure downriver in those days likely wasn't anyone's idea of fun.
Throughout the log, Jim and Spark make mention of trying to catch a meal of fish — any fish — from the Mississippi River.
On Nov. 7, 1932, Jim described one of their better meals as, “Fried two young squirrels, baked bread, boiled potatoes, boiled and fried fresh parsnips we dug day before.”
The watery road grew tougher the farther into the South the Bassett boys paddled. They looked forward to checking post offices along the way for any mail or packages from home, hoping for cash, cookies or kind words.
The diary leaves questions unanswered.
Why a layover in Luxora, Arkansas, from Feb. 2 to June 2, 1933? What did they do during that time?
Why stop and return from New Orleans? Were they simply tired, broke and hungry?
Further, why was the fishing so poor or tobacco in short supply, yet so important?
How did they get home? What was the scenery like on this journey? Was this really a case of survival once winter, high spring water, and lack of money, work and countrywide economic depression set in?
Like some journals of adventure, it is what isn’t written that tells as much as what is written.