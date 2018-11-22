Editor's note: Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season, which ends Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. This is the ninth column.
Wisconsin’s white-tailed deer, the state’s wildlife animal, can be crafty, timid, bold, and unpredictable, particularly during the mating season, which may overlap with part of the gun deer season.
I moved a trail camera early one cold morning to get a fix on the deer, if any, who were frequenting the area. I didn’t bother to check the older flashcard images.
Later that day, I moved a tree stand in the vicinity, leaning it against a black walnut tree with plans of securing it with more straps.
The trail camera was pointing away from the stand along a forest edge, toward several scrapes.
I proceeded to remove the flashcard from my Canon camera and inserted the card from the trail camera using the Canon as a card reader. One image pictured the edge of the Polaris Ranger and a trailer I was pulling with the tree stand.
Continuing to view later images taken by the trail camera within the last 15 minutes, I saw a spike buck who had presumably walked behind me a few yards, in front of the camera, and behind the trailer.
I never saw or heard him. The deer was right there, within yards but only the trail camera detected him.
While putting up the stand, I knocked some dead branches off the walnut tree. Some caught in the ladder and there must have been some commotion of the dead limbs, metal ladder stand and my banging it against the tree as I positioned it.
I suspect the young buck was attracted to the sounds of objects clanging that may have brought him out of the woods, maybe anticipating deer fighting.
While looking at the deer on my Canon camera viewing LCD monitor, I pulled my Iphone from my pocket and took a photo of the image being displayed on the Canon camera screen.
I can put the trail camera card into my computer later and move the deer image to storage.
For deer hunters and hikers, cell phones have several uses in addition to making calls and sending texts. Some phones have a small light that can be used as an emergency flashlight. They also may have a compass and even more elaborate apps that can tell us where we are.
In addition, regular digital cameras can act as hand-held card readers.
In this case I used three cameras to see what my eyes never saw directly.
Season Snippet: The shortest deer season on record, three days, was 1937.