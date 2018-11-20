Editor's note: Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season. This is the seventh column.
For the first time in a while, the entire state had sighting and safety snow for Wisconsin's gun deer season opener Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Even a dusting of snow is enough to make many gun deer hunters smile on a raw, winter day.
They have a bit more get-up-and-go and may leave their second cup of coffee to get outside sooner.
This past opener was idea because light snow fell, the weather stayed mild, and the deer were still in the mating mood.
Hunters call this first snowfall sighting or safety snow. Meteorologists and Thanksgiving shoppers, for instance, may know nothing of it.
Admittedly, it’s nice to walk to a deer post and cut a deer’s racks, even though your arrival is too late.
Naming it tracking snow requires action by the hunter. Sighting and safety snow don’t.
There are bonuses to snow beyond tracking, safety and sighting. Sitting on an ice fishing bucket, Leopold bench or a dusted off tree stump, gazing into a deciduous forest and being able to see the
smallest mammal move about on a white background must be analogous to that first rifle scope a hunter looked through after saving for years to buy it.
Color a person blaze orange on a snow white background and no one should get shot unless they trip over their two feet or walk through the woods with rattling antlers dangling from their necks.
Hunters do take advantage of following tracks and blood marks left by wounded deer, so the older moniker is not always off base.
In the majority of the cases, hunters taking shots at standing deer with a rifle or crossbow put the deer down almost immediately. Usually there is little or no tracking.
Snow can be a hunter’s trail camera, too.
The snow smile is most times about safety and being able to detect a partially concealed deer in heavy vegetation.
Knowing one’s target and beyond are improved immensely with snow. If a shot is poorly placed, or misses its mark, then you can call it tracking
snow.