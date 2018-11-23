Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY SPOTS ON ROADS EARLY THIS MORNING... TEMPERATURES AROUND FREEZING AND HIGH LOW LEVEL HUMIDITY CONTRIBUTED TO PATCHY LIGHT FROST FORMATION ON AREA ROADS OVERNIGHT AND EARLY THIS MORNING. THIS PATCHY FROST WILL RESULT IN PATCHY ICY SPOTS ON UNTREATED ROADS, BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING. HOLIDAY TRAVELERS, HUNTERS AND MORNING COMMUTERS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. TEMPERATURES WILL WARM ABOVE FREEZING BY MID-MORNING, MELTING ANY LINGERING ICY SPOTS.