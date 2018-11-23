Editor's note: Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season. This is the 10th column.
After each year of another deer, turkey, grouse, archery, squirrel, and waterfowl season, a request goes out to all who hunted, knew someone who hunted, or knew of an individual who went beyond the rules of gun safety, pamphlet regulations, and state statutes.
A committee of four individuals asks the public for nominations for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Ethical Hunter Award. The committee reviews the nominations and selects the best example from that year’s nominations.
The award was started in 1997 by Steve Dewald, now retired DNR warden; Bob Lamb, now retired La Crosse Tribune Outdoors Editor; and Jerry Davis, now retired university professor.
The current committee still includes the original members, plus the current DNR chief warden, Todd Schaller.
The rules are simple. Write a brief letter to the committee nominating a licensed Wisconsin hunter who performed an ethical act during the current year.
In general, the award goes to an individual, not a group. The ethical act can be for actions involving another person, an animal being pursued, or a portion or the whole environment in which we recreate. The ethical act must have occurred during 2018 during any hunting season, not just deer or turkey seasons.
The award is open to anyone regardless of age or gender.
Nominations are due on or about Jan. 15, 2019.
The committee considers all nominations and may ask the nominator for more information, so include some phone or email contracts. Contacts for the person nominated are helpful, too.
The presentation generally takes place the following May at Vortex Optics Headquarters in Barneveld. It is open to the public and media.
In addition to certificates, the hunter receives a gift package from Vortex Optics, who will be present to make that presentation as the corporate sponsor for the award.
Last year’s winner was Cody Hanson, of Plum City, Wis., who was hunting with a young friend, Payton Kopp.
Several examples of past winners include a hunter going to great lengths to return lost hunting equipment; a hunter who stopped his hunt to help a woman who had shot and wounded a deer; a person who helped to find the owner of a deer that fell of the hunter’s vehicle; and a hunter who rendered aid to a warden who was being assaulted by an intoxicated person.
For more information, contact any committee member or WDNR warden or DNR office personnel.
Season Snippet: The year 1958 featured the longest deer season at 16 days, since 1916.